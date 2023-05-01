From 'Dirty Bertie' to Elizabeth II: The British monarchy's mark on Paris
As the UK prepares to celebrate King Charles III's coronation, we focus on the love affair between the British royal family and Paris, which has been both long and reciprocal. A series of landmarks are dedicated to British monarchs in the capital, such as Avenue Victoria – named after Queen Victoria, who in 1855 made the first state visit to Paris in over 400 years. In 1918, George V Avenue was renamed in honour of the British king for recognition of his role as monarch during World War I.
In this edition, we take you on a royal tour of Paris with author Stephen Clarke. We see how a whole district of the Opéra Garnier area was a favorite for "playboy prince" Edward VII and why the Parisian flower market was renamed in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.
