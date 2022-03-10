Director Ryan Coogler Mistaken for Robber at Atlanta Bank

Atlanta Police released body-cam footage showing a January incident involving ‘Black Panther’ director Ryan Coogler at a Bank of America, where a teller mistook him for a bank robber.

According to police, Coogler handed a bank teller a note requesting a $12,000 withdrawal, and for it to be done “discreetly.” Police said the teller mistook Coogler to be a robber and called 911 to report the incident.

Coogler was detained by four Atlanta Police Department (APD) officers and brought outside the bank on West Paces Ferry Road. Police said they released Coogler once they verified his name and that he was withdrawing money from his own Bank of America account.

The incident was “a mistake by Bank of America” and “Mr Coogler was never in the wrong,” the police report reads.

In an interview, Coogler said Bank of America “worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we have moved on.” Credit: Atlanta Police Department via Storyful