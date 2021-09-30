New dinosaur species identified in Brazil

A new species of dinosaur has been found in Brazil

The Kurupi itaata was a 16-foot long predator

It roamed the country some 70 million years ago

Fossilised remains were found in Monte Alto

LOCATION: MONTE ALTO, BRAZIL

It's one of Brazil's richest sites for dinosaur discoveries

NAME: FABIANO VIDOI, PALAEONTOLOGIST:

"The bones found were the pelvic bone, three vertebrae, and some that we have not yet identified. A phylogenetic analysis was done with those (pieces) we identified, which then identified which species the animal belonged to, and also allowed us to see that it was a new animal."

A model of the Kurupi Itaata will be on display

at Monte Alto's Museum of Palaeontology