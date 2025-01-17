Dillon Brooks sinks it from downtown

No, Roki Sasaki hasn't chosen a team yet, but these 5 players could also make a big impact on their future teams.
College football always had a natural endpoint: New Year’s Day. Now, though, the playoff stretches uncomfortably deep into January.
It's divisional round weekend in the NFL and there's so many juicy matchups to sink our teeth into. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski preview each of the four games to determine the players and, most importantly, the prop bets you need to keep an eye on. To end the show, Harmon and Pianowski "Prop it up" with their four favorite prop bets of the weekend.
The Truck Series team will be making its first Cup Series race attempt.
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball is open for the 2025 season. Here's everything you need to know.
Ewers has been Texas' starter for the past three seasons and his departure with one year of eligibility remaining paves the way for Arch Manning to start in 2025.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski examines some of the down seasons experienced by key vet WRs in 2024.
The NFL is holding a regular-season game in Berlin for the very first time.
The top American players just keep on winning.
Indiana has been one of the NBA’s hottest teams, winning six straight, capped by an impressive win over the NBA-best Cavaliers on Sunday.
These five players all had impressive individual fantasy football performances to close out 2024. Andy Behrens examines those breakouts with an eye toward 2025.
Young qualifier Joao Fonesca defeated Andrey Rublev in the biggest upset of Round 1.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the possible Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2025 and who might get in, the latest on Roki Sasaki's free agency, another reliever coming off the board, and answer your questions from the BBQ Mailbag.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew takes an early look at how the top of draft boards could play out at each position next season.
Lakers and Clippers games over the weekend were postponed because of the fires.
Saban won seven college football national championships, six of them during a legendary run at Alabama.
Beck had entered the 2025 NFL Draft before heading into the transfer portal.
It's wild-card weekend in the NFL and there's so many juicy matchups to sink our teeth in. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski preview each of the six games to determine the players and, most importantly, the prop bets you need to keep an eye on. To end the show, Harmon and Pianowski "Prop it up" with their four favorite prop bets of the weekend.
Christian and Alexis bring on USMNT legend Tony Meola and Apple TV Keith Costigan to chat the state of MLS ahead of the 2025 season. Then, Christian and Alexis have 19 season MLS veteran Dax McCarty join the show to look back at a decorated career that includes beating Messi. Later, Christian and Alexis eact to news in Europe including West Ham sacking head coach Julen Lopetegui as well as Tottenham and Newcastle taking the lead in their Carabao Cup semifinal ties.
Beck previously declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, but will play one more college season.