Dillon Brooks hits from way downtown, 12/17/2023
It's an all-out weekend for the Woods family as the 15-time major champion is playing with his son, Charlie, while his daughter, Sam, caddies.
"I thought about making a comeback the entire time I was in prison. Golf is everything to me."
The golf pro is taking part in the PNC Championship's Pro-Am event at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club this weekend
Tiger and Charlie Woods, Will McGee and Annika Sorenstam stole the show on Sunday.
Lip readers did their best to figure out what Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was saying after Kadrius Toney’s drop led to an interception.
Patricia's recent work with the Patriots, even dating back to 2017, has been bad. The Lions were also terrible under his leadership. What exactly are the Eagles doing?
CJ Stroud’s voice cracks. He’s just acknowledged his faith in reference to the road he’s been on. “It’s taken a lot of hard work,” says Stroud as he fights back tears.
Jake Paul delivered on his promise to knockout Andre August, and closed the show in the first round.
With veteran Antti Raanta placed on waivers, Canes on Sunday recalled Yaniv Perets from Norfolk Admirals of ECHL. Raanta later cleared waivers.
SARNIA, Ont. — Marie-Philip Poulin scored in a shootout as Canada finally got into the win column in the women's hockey Rivalry Series with a 3-2 victory over the United States on Saturday at Progressive Auto Sales Arena in Sarnia, Ont. The U.S. jumped out to a 1-0 lead when Megan Keller scored a short-handed goal at 8:19 of the second period. The U.S. went ahead 2-0 when Alex Carpenter scored at 4:46 of the third period. Danielle Serdachny got one back for Canada with a goal at 10:06, and Ella
NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had surgery Saturday after falling and breaking his hip, according to his longtime business partner.
Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, drew attention from fans when she arrived at Sunday’s Chiefs-Patriots game. He saw her ... on a poster.
How a Chiefs player went off script — to help his teammate set a milestone.
The former US president has attended numerous UFC events in recent years, and he and Covington share a mutual support
The South African is one of two LIV players to go back-to-back on the DP World Tour already this season.
The heat from the UFC 297 press conference between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis spilled over into the crowd on Saturday at UFC 296.
The NFL has banned Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro from being on the sideline for the remainder of the regular season after he was ejected from a game earlier this month for a scuffle with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, two people familiar with the league’s decision told The Associated Press on Saturday. DiSandro is still allowed to travel with the team to Seattle for its Monday night game and he can perform all other work duties but he is not permitted on the sideline, one of the people said
Upcoming challenger Dricus Du Plessis played it cool after brawling with UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland.
Toney doesn't seem to think he did anything wrong.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Mike Tomlin is tired of losing. After the Pittsburgh Steelers dropped their third straight, 30-13 at Indianapolis on Saturday, he promised changes. Tomlin didn't provide specifics in the immediate aftermath of another dismal offensive performance, but it looks like Pittsburgh could have a new starting quarterback next week at Cincinnati. “Everything is on the table at this juncture. We cannot continue to play football like this,” said Tomlin, the 17th-year Steelers coach who