Dillon Brooks with a dunk vs the Utah Jazz
The Canadiens beat the odds and are off to the second round of the playoffs.The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, are facing more uncomfortable questions following another post-season disaster.
A huge night from Jordan Clarkson helped push Utah past the Grizzlies in Game 4 on Monday.
Montreal neutralized Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner and earned every bit of its comeback from a 3-1 series deficit.
Casey Cizikas scored on a breakaway with 14:48 gone in the first overtime and Semyon Varlamov returned to the net to make 39 saves, leading the Islanders to a 4-3 victory over the Bruins.
The world No. 2 is out of Roland Garros.
The Maple Leafs have a plethora of demons to slay as they head into Monday's do-or-die Game 7 versus the Canadiens.
Welcome to the Monday edition of NBA fans behaving badly.
Serena has plenty of experience with controversy.
Kevin Pillar suffered multiple nasal fractures after he was hit in the face by a pitch earlier this month.
Given Mahomes' record as an NFL starter, seems like a fair goal.
The joy of seeing postseason games with near full-capacity arenas quickly evaporated after several incidents of fan idiocy across the league.
Paul currently holds win over a UFC fighter, an NBA player, a YouTuber and another YouTuber.
The Celtics fan who threw a water bottle at Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving on Sunday night has been identified as Cole Buckley, 21, of Braintree, Mass., according to the Boston Police Department.
Kevin Durant has thoughts.
TORONTO — Three times the Montreal Canadiens faced elimination. Three times they brushed off the pressure and grew stronger.After trailing 3-1 in their opening-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal roared back with three consecutive victories, finally dispatching the Leafs on their home Scotiabank Arena ice with a 3-1 victory on Monday.Asked about the pressure his team faced heading into Game 7, coach Dominique Ducharme pointed out it was nothing new."We played Game 5, Game 6 the same way, we had our backs to the wall," said Ducharme. "So for us tonight it was just the same mindset, the same way to prepare and I felt our guys were in the right place, and even more confident than before because we just won those last two games."So (Monday) was not that different of the day. I thought our guys handled it really well and I think it showed on the ice."Brendan Gallagher, Corey Perry and Tyler Toffoli, into an empty net, scored for the Canadiens, while Carey Price made 30 saves.If there was a turning point to the series comeback, Gallagher thought it came in Game 5 in Toronto, which the Habs won in overtime. "This was only my second Game 7 ever," said Gallagher, who scored his first goal since April 1 after missing six weeks with a broken thumb. "I remember the other one (in 2014), we actually lost Game 5 in Boston but I remember sitting around the room afterwards with the guys and we were telling each other we're winning the series, we felt like we had them."Their Game 5 win in Toronto sent the series back to Montreal, where they won in OT again, in front of 2,500 fans, the first crowd at an NHL game in Canada since the start of the pandemic."Playing in front of the crowd, I think you can see a little bit of extra jump in us," Gallagher said. "And you know coming here tonight, it's almost easier being on the road for these games. "I think every game we just had to find a way to make one more play than they did."The series win was the Habs' first since they dispatched the Ottawa Senators in six games in 2015 before being eliminated by the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the second round. They'll take on the rested Winnipeg Jets, who swept Connor McDavid's Edmonton Oilers in the Canadian-based North Division's other first-round series. That series was over in just six days, ending a week ago with a triple-overtime victory. The Canadiens were headed straight to the airport to fly to Winnipeg on Monday to prepare for Wednesday's second-round opener. While their comeback victory was a dagger to their Original 6 rival -- and the collective hearts of Toronto hockey fans -- they had little time to celebrate."We won a series, we're happy about that," Ducharme said. "But we want more so after tonight you need to turn the page. We'll take the all the goods that made us have success and bring that to the next one. So, it's not a time to celebrate for a few days. We enjoy it tonight, and we'll be preparing tomorrow."Canadiens centre Phillip Danault said there was some pride in holding Leafs sniper Auston Matthews to just one goal in the series."It's big for me personally. I think it's huge for the whole team," said Danault, who arrived for the post-game interview with a large pizza box, and shovelled in bites between answers. "We know we can play against big players. Everyone did his job. That's how we won."And (Carey) Price was solid every single night, giving us a chance. We've got a lot of pride in that dressing room, and we definitely want to get more."The series victory was big for Price, who struggled earlier this season. "I thought we had a pretty good chance all series," Price said. "Obviously, we win that game (5), we started gathering momentum, and we just kept at it and tried to keep that momentum going."Price had kind words for the defencemen in front of him. "Warriors, those guys. They were poised with the puck and they did an excellent job," he said.Game 2 of the second round is Friday in Winnipeg, then the series heads to Montreal for Game 3 on Sunday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2021. Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Adalberto Mondesi hit a two-run homer, Mike Minor pitched six solid innings and the Kansas City Royals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-3 on Monday night. The Royals have won 10 of 16 to get back to .500 for the first time since an 11-game losing streak dropped them four games below. Minor (4-2) allowed two runs and five hits. He struck out seven and walked one. Chad Kuhl (0-2) took the loss in his return from the injured list. He gave up three runs and six hits in four innings. The Pirates got a run in the first on an RBI groundout by Bryan Reynolds after Adam Frazier led off with a double. Whit Merrifield opened the bottom half with a double and scored on a two-out single by Salvador Perez. The Royals added two in the second. Edward Olivares was hit by a pitch and scored on Hunter Dozier’s double. Dozier then scored on a shift-beating single by Kelvin Gutierrez. Kansas City loaded the bases but couldn’t score any more. The Pirates got within one on a two-out single in the third by Jacob Stallings that scored Kevin Newman. Mondesi hit a 417-foot drive beyond the bullpen in right field to give the Royals a 5-2 lead in the sixth. It was the second home run of the year for Mondesi, who was playing in his first home game this season. Reynolds connected on a long home run to straightaway center field for Pittsburgh. The Royals got two runs in the eighth. Gutierrez’s fielder’s choice drove in Nicky Lopez, and Michael A. Taylor’s double scored Gutierrez. TRAINER’S ROOM Pirates: 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes (left wrist strain) is on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis. In seven games, he has gone 6 for 24 (.250) with two doubles, two homers and three RBIs. ... LHP Austin Davis (left elbow sprain) has allowed two hits and one run while striking out 15 batters in a combined 7 1/3 innings of work in six rehab games between Class A Bradenton and Indianapolis. ... INF Colin Moran (left groin strain) and OF Phillip Evans (left hamstring strain) are expected to begin rehab assignments with Indianapolis this week. Royals: Mondesi was replaced in the bottom of the eighth. ROSTER MOVE RHP Nick Mears was optioned to Indianapolis to make room for Kuhl, who had been sidelined with right shoulder discomfort since April 18. In two rehab starts at Triple-A, he gave up two hits and one run in 6 1/3 innings. UP NEXT Pirates RHP Wil Crowe (0-3, 5.67 ERA) gets the ball for the finale of the two-game series. He lasted just 1 1/3 innings in his most recent start and has permitted seven earned runs in his last 6 1/3 innings. Royals RHP Brady Singer (2-4, 4.91) looks to rebound after a tough outing at Tampa Bay. He allowed six earned runs in 2 2/3 innings. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports David Smale, The Associated Press
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Todd Frazier hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in a two-run first inning, St. Louis prospect Matthew Liberatore pitched one-run ball for five innings and manager Mike Scioscia’s U.S. team beat Nicaragua 7-1 Monday night in the first game of its second chance to qualify for the Olympics. Liberatore, a 21-year-old left-hander taken by Tampa Bay with the 18th overall pick in the 2018 amateur draft who is 0-3 this year at Triple-A Memphis, allowed five hits with four strikeouts and a walk. Brandon Dickson, who failed to hold a ninth-inning lead against Mexico when the U.S. was three outs from qualifying at the Premier12 tournament in November 2019, got six outs, and Anthony Gose and Marc Rzepczynski three apiece, combining for four innings of hitless relief. The U.S. had 14 hits. Frazier’s sacrifice fly and Eric Fillia’s RBI single built a 2-0 lead in the first against 34-year-old lefty Carlos Teller. Ben Alegria cut the gap to 2-1 with a run-scoring, bases-loaded groundout in the second that was turned into a double play when Juan Diego Montes, who started on second, began heading home and was caught in a rundown. Mark Kolozsvary homered in the fourth and Filla added another run-scoring single in the sixth against Elvin Garcia that made it 4-1. Luke Williams hit an RBI single in the ninth and Jarren Duran followed with a two-run single off Osman Gutierrez. In the other Group A game, the Dominican Republic, with Jose Bautista and Melky Cabrera in the starting lineup, won 5-2 over Puerto Rico. Luis Liberato hit a tiebreaking homer and Emilio Bonifacio had a go-ahead single in a two-run sixth inning. The U.S. plays the Dominican Republic on Tuesday at West Palm Beach and closes the first round Wednesday against Puerto Rico. In Group B openers at West Palm Beach, Venezuela beat Cuba 6-5 as the Yankees’ Robinson Chirinos, Milwaukee’s Hernán Pérez and Oakland’s Carlos Pérez homered. Canada blanked Colombia 7-0. The top two teams in each group advance to the super round on Friday and Saturday, and first-round results carry over. The top team from the super round joins Japan, Israel, Mexico and South Korea at the Olympic baseball tournament, to be played in Japan from July 28 to Aug. 7 in Fukushima and Yokohama. Second- and third-place teams advance to a final qualifier in June in Mexico, which will include Australia, Netherlands and Taiwan. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A fan was tackled after running onto the court during an NBA playoff game between the Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night, the latest example of unruly behavior as teams let more spectators in the stands during the pandemic. “You can tell those people have been in some sort of captivity for the last year, year and change, right?” Wizards center Robin Lopez said. “It’s kind of wild to see the liberties people are taking.” The players were heading toward Washington's basket in the third quarter of the home team's 122-114 victory in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference first-round series when the action was halted because of the intruder, who jumped as if pretending to try to dunk. A security guard grabbed and held down the person near the baseline as 76ers center Dwight Howard stood nearby. The fan was escorted away from the court and play resumed after a brief interruption. “I don’t know what he was trying to do,” Washington forward Rui Hachimura said. “I think they're just excited to come back. But they’ve got to be more respectful of us as players. They think they can do whatever they want." After beginning this season with zero spectators allowed at its arena, Washington has steadily increased the capacity to the point where Monday's contest had an announced attendance of 10,665, roughly 50% of what the place holds. “The stuff that’s been happening over the last week — we all know that fans shouldn’t be doing that stuff. That shouldn’t happen during the game,” Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal said. “Just sit there and enjoy the game or stay home and watch it on TV. We’re fortunate nobody got hurt.” During this series, Washington guard Russell Westbrook had popcorn dumped on him as he walked to the locker room after getting injured in Game 2 at Philadelphia. “I don’t know what’s going on with these fans right now,” Sixers coach Doc Rivers said. “We've just got to have safety.” On Sunday in the Celtics-Nets series, Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving was nearly hit by a bottle thrown from the stands during a game in Boston. Earlier, in New York, a spectator spit at Atlanta’s Trae Young as he prepared to inbound the ball during the Knicks-Hawks series. Three fans were banned in Utah after Grizzlies guard Ja Morant said they “just went too far” with him or his family. “NBA has great fans. I played in Philadelphia; they have great fans. They had one knucklehead that decided to throw popcorn. Boston has great fans. One knucklehead decided to throw a water bottle. New York has great fans; one knucklehead decided to spit on somebody. We have great fans. One knucklehead decided to come into the arena,” Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. “It’s unacceptable,” Brooks said. "I'm tired of it. We all deserve better." ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Howard Fendrich, The Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — After the Philadelphia 76ers lost NBA MVP finalist Joel Embiid to a sore right knee late in the first quarter Monday night, they lost their Game 4 lead — and their chance at the franchise's first playoff sweep in 36 years. Bradley Beal's 27 points, Russell Westbrook's 12th career playoff triple-double and Washington's strategy of fouling Ben Simmons whenever possible down the stretch all helped the Wizards beat the 76ers 122-114 to cut Philadelphia's series edge to 3-1. Game 5 of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round series is Wednesday at Philadelphia. Won't be easy for that one to be as eventful as this one was, including the third-quarter sight of a fan running out of the stands and onto the court before being slammed to the ground by a security guard. Nothing had as much of an effect on the outcome and, potentially, the rest of this postseason for Philadelphia, the East's No. 1 seed, as what happened to Embiid, who came into the night averaging better than a point per minute in the series. In Game 3's 29-point win for the 76ers, for example, he produced a playoff career-high 36 points in 28 minutes against the Wizards, who needed to go through the play-in round just to get the No. 8 seed. But the center headed to the locker room late in the first quarter after taking a hard fall behind the baseline when his shot was blocked by Robin Lopez. Embiid tried to play on, wincing and leaning over during breaks in play, before checking out eventually and limping off. He never returned and finished with eight points and six rebounds in 11 minutes. Philadelphia led by as many as 11 in the opening period but that was down to 61-60 at halftime. And Washington took over briefly in the third quarter, leading by as much as 92-78 in its final minute. A back-and-forth fourth quarter was tight down the stretch after Danny Green's layup with under 4 1/2 minutes to go made it 106-all. That's when Washington basically took the ball out of Philadelphia's hands, sending Simmons to the line repeatedly down the stretch with a version of the old Hack-a-Shaq strategy that Shaquille O'Neal used to face. Simmons came into the night 0 for 9 on free throws in the series and was 1 for 3 for the night before Hack-a-Ben went into full effect — he made 1 of 2 tries each of the final four times he stepped to the line to end up 5 for 11. He had 13 points and 12 rebounds. Tobias Harris led the 76ers with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Rui Hachimura had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Wizards, including a corner 3 off an assist from Beal to put the home team up 118-112 with 45.6 seconds left. That prompted a chant of “Wiz in 7!” from some in the crowd of 10,665 — about 50% of capacity and the most allowed under current coronavirus restrictions. NO SWEEP The Sixers last swept a playoff opponent in 1985 against the Milwaukee Bucks — long before Embiid or Simmons or the slogan “Trust the Process” was born. The Wizards last were swept in 2007 by the Cleveland Cavaliers. BROOKS TRIES SOMETHING DIFFERENT Wizards coach Scott Brooks, whose future is uncertain with his five-year, $35 million contract expiring, tinkered with his lineup again. After moving Davis Bertans into the starting unit to add height for Game 3, Brooks made another switch for Game 4, inserting Daniel Gafford at center in place of Alex Len. But it was the third center who played for Washington, Lopez, who produced 16 points. TIP-INS 76ers: Embiid missed 10 games during the regular season after getting a bone bruise on his left knee while playing against Washington in March. ... Philadelphia was 6-0 against Washington this season — regular season plus playoffs — until Monday. ... Mike Scott, who used to play for the Wizards, took Embiid's spot in the lineup to begin the second half. Wizards: Beal's 20-foot jumper in the opening minute allowed him to reach 1,000 career postseason points, but Washington started 0 for 6 from the field, otherwise. ... Hachimura was called for a technical foul in the third quarter. ... Bertans left in the second half with a strained right calf. He scored 15 points. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Howard Fendrich, The Associated Press