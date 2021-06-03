Dillon Brooks with a dunk vs the Utah Jazz
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Dillon Brooks (Memphis Grizzlies) with a dunk vs the Utah Jazz, 06/02/2021
Dillon Brooks (Memphis Grizzlies) with a dunk vs the Utah Jazz, 06/02/2021
Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Eric Staal scored in the first period to set the stage for the Montreal Canadiens' 5-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 1.
Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan sounded an optimistic tone about the team's future Wednesday.
Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans left Game 1 on a stretcher after taking a hit to the head from Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scored the winning run on Joe Panik's sacrifice fly, capping a three-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning that gave the Toronto Blue Jays a 6-5 victory over the Miami Marlins.
Mitchell dominated after an ankle injury sidelined him for the final 16 regular-season games and the Jazz’s Game 1 loss to the Grizzlies. He scored 114 points in four Jazz wins this series.
The Buffalo Sabres won the 2021 NHL Draft Lottery on Wednesday night, providing some solace for fans after one of the most miserable seasons of the modern era.
The Lakers were reportedly unwilling to part with struggling combo guard Talen Horton-Tucker in any potential Kyle Lowry trade at the deadline.
A trio of Blue Jays put together incredible months of May, but Marcus Semien's stood out above the rest.
Just over a week after the Edmonton Oilers felt Stephen A. Smith's wrath, it was the Maple Leafs' turn to be roasted by hockey's new hot take king.
The team said that Embiid was considered day-to-day and will undergo physical therapy and treatment on his knee.
The Toronto Maple Leafs fizzled out in the first round of the playoffs once again. Is it time for a major change? The Zone Time crew discusses that and much more.
The Toronto Maple Leafs should have been able to handle the Montreal Canadiens in the first round of the playoffs, but their fragility was once again on display as the pressure to close out the series mounted.
Wayne Gretzky has signed a multi-year deal with BetMGM, the leading sports betting and digital gaming company.
Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe made several head-scratching decisions as the team fell to the Montreal Canadiens and he deserves plenty of blame for the series loss.
Here's what you need to know about the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 26 of his 30 points in the first half and the Utah Jazz advanced to the second round of the playoffs, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 126-110 on Wednesday night in Game 5. Mitchell also had 10 assists and six rebounds in 29 minutes, getting a little rest before facing the winner of the Los Angeles Clippers-Dallas Mavericks matchup. Jordan Clarkson scored 24 points, Rudy Gobert had 23 points and 15 rebounds and Bojan Bogdanovic added 17 points to help p
DENVER (AP) — Joshua Fuentes homered to back a strong outing from Antonio Senzatela as the Colorado Rockies beat Texas 6-3 on Wednesday night, the Rangers’ 14th straight road loss. Fuentes also doubled, singled and scored three runs to rally the Rockies to their third consecutive win. Raimel Tapia had two doubles and an RBI single. Texas has lost eight in a row overall, all on its current road trip that ends Thursday at Coors Field. Senzatela (2-5) allowed three runs — one earned — in 7 2/3 inni
HOUSTON (AP) — Framber Valdez pitched seven strong innings and Kyle Tucker had two hits as the Houston Astros handed Nick Pivetta his first loss of the season in a 2-1 win over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night. Valdez (1-0) yielded five hits and one run while striking out 10. He walked two in his second start of the season after missing the first two months after breaking his left index finger in spring training. Hunter Renfroe singled off Ryan Pressly with one out in the ninth before advan
NEW YORK (AP) — Gio Urshela homered early, Clint Frazier drove in two a night after his walk-off homer and the New York Yankees overcame several sloppy moments to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 Wednesday. New York had lost six of seven before winning its past two games against the AL East-leading Rays. Tampa Bay dropped two in a row for the first time since May 11-12, also against the Yankees. Jordan Montgomery (3-1) pitched 6 1/3 innings for New York, and only one of the three runs he allowed was
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Dodgers scored their most runs in an inning in a regular-season game since moving to Los Angeles, scoring 11 times in the bottom of the first against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night. The 11-run inning surpassed the previous mark of 10, which had been done at least four times, most recently in the first inning on April 25, 2008, at Colorado. It is the second time in less than a year the Dodgers have had an 11-run first. They put up the same number in Game 3 of la