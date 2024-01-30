Dillon Brooks with a 2 Pt vs. Los Angeles Lakers

The Canadian Press

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine is entering the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program, the league and union announced Sunday. Laine will be away from the team indefinitely while he receives care from the joint program. Under the terms of the program, he can return to the team for practice and then games when cleared by administrators. “Patrik has our complete support, and our sole concern is his well-being,” said Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen, adding the organization wou