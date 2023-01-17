Is digital banking the next evolution of money?

The Canadian Press

Max Domi didn't want the job. In truth, not many do. But there were injuries up and down the lineup. Someone had to take the reins. Not on the ice during the action of a live NHL game, but in warmups as the player tabbed with distributing pucks to teammates. The task seems simple and straightforward. It isn't and, with vulcanized rubber flying left and right, comes with heightened risk. "There's very few guys that want to do that," Domi, a forward with the Chicago Blackhawks, said of the thankle