Difficult to severe driving conditions reported in New Mexico
Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Snow and gusty winds will create slow commutes and low visibility for folks in the snowbelts through Wednesday
EL BOSQUE, Mexico (AP) — People moved to El Bosque in the 1980s to fish. Setting out into the Gulf of Mexico in threes and fours, fishermen returned with buckets of tarpon and long, streaked snook. There was more than enough to feed them, and build a community — three schools, a small church and a basketball court on the sand. Then climate change set the sea against the town. Flooding driven by some of the world’s fastest sea-level rise and by increasingly brutal winter storms has all but destro
Some major routes could see reduced visibility in snow squalls in parts of southern Ontario on Wednesday
More reflective weather for this time of the year returns to Alberta Thursday, with colder temperatures arriving alongside snow –– up to 10 cm possible for some areas
A message presented in court by prosecutors shows one of the men allegedly acknowledged he was "committing felonies"
December's weather has been anything but ordinary for a good portion of Canada, and the pattern is looking to stay that way for the near future
On Christmas Day last year, NASA's MAVEN spacecraft observed something entirely unexpected and exceedingly rare while orbiting Mars. It observed the almost complete "disappearance" of solar wind, the steady trickle of charged particles coming from the Sun, in the wake of a powerful solar event, according to NASA. The sudden lack of pressure from […]
Severing up weather whiplash for Alberta, going from mild to slushy snow for Thursday. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
Firefighters in Minnesota came to the rescue of a dog seen struggling in the frigid waters and rough waves of Lake Superior.
The hoofed species, named for its blade-like horns, was declared extinct in the wild in 2000.
Researchers identified two new tiny species in Uruguay and Brazil.
OTTAWA — Canada's environment minister is hailing what he calls the "monumental" outcome of the United Nations climate summit. It's the first time the summit of nearly 200 countries has collectively agreed to transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems. Minister Steven Guilbeault says Canada played a leading role in solidifying the deal agreed to on Wednesday to close out COP28 in Dubai. The language of the agreement is stronger than a draft floated earlier in the week, though many warne
(Bloomberg) -- The city of Beijing canceled flights and shut schools Wednesday as national authorities warned of heavy snowfall expected across northern China.Most Read from BloombergCitigroup Offers Partial Early Bonuses to Encourage Staff DeparturesJPMorgan Is in a Fight Over Its Client’s Lost $50 Million FortuneElon Musk Is Planning a New University in AustinTesla Recalls 2 Million Cars to Fix Autopilot Safety FlawsFed Pivots to Rate Cuts as Inflation Heads Toward 2% GoalNearly half of flight
It was a bad year for maple syrup production in New Brunswick — and across Canada for that matter.New Brunswick saw a 35 per cent drop in maple syrup production stemming from poor weather conditions, according to data released by Statistics Canada.The country as a whole saw a 40.1 per cent drop.It's a tough pill to swallow after 2022, which yielded record-high production.Louise Poitras, the executive director of the New Brunswick Maple Syrup Association, said extreme cold followed directly by wa
Cats may have a reputation as fussy eaters but scientists have found they actually eat anything they can get their paws on.
DENVER (AP) — Just weeks before the deadline for Colorado to reintroduce gray wolves under a voter-approved initiative, representatives of the cattle industry association are suing state and federal agencies in the hopes of delaying the predators' release. The Gunnison County Stockgrowers’ Association and Colorado Cattlemen’s Association say in the lawsuit filed Monday that U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services failed to adequately review the effects of reintroducing up to 50 wolves over the next seve
Four energy companies announced on Tuesday two separate green hydrogen projects in Italy as they move to offer clean fuels to their customers and take advantage of money coming from the European Union's post-pandemic recovery fund. Italian gas grid operator Snam and utility Hera said they had signed an agreement to develop a green hydrogen production site near the northern city of Modena. Separately the Italian unit of France's Engie and gas distributor Società Gasdotti Italia (SGI) together with local industry lobby Consorzio Industriale Lazio said they would produce the green fuel near Rome.
Planted in 1924, the palm trees of Torquay’s public gardens have long been the seafront town’s pride and joy, welcoming generations of visitors to the English Riviera.
Indonesia’s Marapi belched more ash and toxic smoke high into the atmosphere on Tuesday, one week after the mountain came to live and exploded killing at least 23 climbers.
Several killer whales from Mexico and points south were spotted off Los Angeles County on Monday, attracting crowds of whale watchers.