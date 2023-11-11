What is the difference between sleet and snow?

CBC

A group of recreational divers made an unlikely discovery — the remains of a male white shark — in the waters of Terence Bay on Sunday. They found the remains on the seafloor in about 10 metres of water. It was 2.7 metres long. Already decaying, the animal's carcass was being eaten by lobsters and other sea creatures. The divers reported their findings to the Marine Animal Response Society, which is based in Halifax.Tonya Wimmer, the society's executive director, said this is the first time the