Die-Hard Bengals Fan Gets Tiger Tattoo Ahead of Super Bowl

A die-hard Cincinnati Bengals fan got a tattoo of a Bengal tiger, the team’s mascot, ahead of their first appearance in decades at Super Bowl LVI.

This footage filmed by tattoo artist @morristattoo at Mother’s Tattoo parlour in Elsmere, Kentucky, shows client Max Ingram getting the forearm tattoo on Friday, making him a permanent fan, he said.

Ingram told Storyful that he watched Super Bowl LIII in China three years ago. “This year is the year of the Tiger…so I had to get a traditional tiger tattoo. Modeled off of the original 1968 logo. It also helps that my BENGALS are in the game as well! WhoDey!”

The Cincinnati Bengals play the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, February 13. It’s the Bengals’ first Super Bowl appearance since the 1988 season. Credit: @morristattoo / @motherstattoo via Storyful