The Chinese ride-hailing app Didi has announced plans to shift its shares from the New York Stock Exchange to Hong Kong. It's among the first in what could be a series of delistings, because of new regulations in both the US and China. Some 200 Chinese firms could be affected, with huge consequences for investors. Also in the show - Europe's tourism sector hopes the latest Covid-19 surge won't throw off their end-of-year bookings.