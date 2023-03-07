Did natural gas companies manipulate prices to make Oklahomans pay more in winter storm?

CBC

The City of Toronto says it hopes to finish clearing snow left behind from last weekend's major snowstorm in the coming days, but meteorologists say there may be more snow in store later this week. Barbara Gray, transportation services manager for the City of Toronto, says snow plowing operations are mostly completed and crews are focusing on cleaning up blocked sidewalks and bike lanes, and will start to remove snow from large piles that are restricting traffic. "I'm hopeful that we'll get it a