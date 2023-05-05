Did Leafs give up in Game 2 loss to Panthers?
Toronto set the tone early in Game 2 of their second-round series with Florida but when the Panthers turned up the pressure, the Maple Leafs didn't seem to have a game plan to respond.
A number of Flames players reportedly wanted out of Calgary during a difficult season under head coach Darryl Sutter.
Tori Bowie won three medals at the 2016 Rio Games, including a gold as part of the women's 4x100 relay, in which she ran anchor.
Matthew Knies didn't return to the Leafs' bench after the first intermission and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game.
Is it expensive to eat at an MLB ballpark? It can depend on which stadium you are at, a USA TODAY analysis shows.
EDMONTON — Petr Klima, whose triple-overtime goal against Boston in Game 1 of the 1990 NHL final ended the longest game in Stanley Cup final history, has died at 58. The Oilers confirmed Klima's death on their Twitter account. A cause of death was not given. Klima scored 28 goals in 95 career NHL playoff games, with the most memorable coming in the '90 Cup final. The Oilers had squandered a 2-0 lead in Game 1 after star Bruins defenceman Ray Bourque scored two goals in the third period. Klima, w
It is fair to say that Lee Westwood has been around a few doglegs in his three decades as a professional, and the last thing he expects after resigning his membership of the DP World Tour – in the wake of the ever-escalating LIV controversy – is sympathy. Yet from a personal standpoint, there is inevitably a degree of sorrow.
The pair were initially expected to clash this summer, but their fight date could be much later, according to Chandler
The former NHL star's "Lizzo-sized lunch" comment has him in hot water online.
Anthony Davis and LeBron James were pummelled by a Golden State Warriors team that made it clear in Game 2 it will not make life easy for the Lakers.
TORONTO — The Ontario Hockey League announced Thursday that two players on the Niagara IceDogs, including team captain Landon Cato, have been kicked out of the league and the team's general manager has been suspended two years for violating league policies. The sanctions were handed down after findings from an independent third-party investigation. The OHL had received allegations that "certain Niagara IceDog players" had violated the OHL's maltreatment, bullying and harassment prevention policy
The "highlight" of Lionel Messi's state-sponsored holiday in Riyadh, according to a gushing Saudi Tourism press release, was a guided tour of historic Diriyah, a Unesco World Heritage site dating back to the 15th century. Accompanying marketing photographs show Messi and his family on a busy itinerary, also indulging in luxury at a nearby new five-star resort during a two-day stay this week.
Folllow all the latest news as Formula 1 returns to the United States for the first time this season, with the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc looking to stop Red Bull’s dominance at the Miami Grand Prix
Shohei Ohtani tied a career-high with 13 strikeouts as the Los Angeles Angels beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-4 on Wednesday night. But that wasn’t the biggest news on the night. Ohtani become the second player in history to record 500 strikeouts and hit at least 100 home runs, joining Babe Ruth. “I wanted to […]
The Oilers appeared to be making an effort to hit Mark Stone in the back in Game 1 after he'd been struggling with back issues for months.
Alek Manoah and Alex Verdugo may be one step closer to burying the hatchet after a media feud in early April.
The former Lakers players apparently have some investment in the postseason.
A transgender woman who finished who ran in the mass event of the London Marathon and is being accused of “cheating real women out of a place."View on euronews
John Schneider’s trust level with many relievers has likely changed since Opening Day. Here's a letter grade for each member of Toronto's relief corps.
In the 2023 season, there are some new faces in Formula One. Here’s what veterans and newcomers alike are expected to earn.
The former NHL player made a distasteful comment after the Florida Panthers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday