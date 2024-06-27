Did the Hawks make the right call with Zaccharie Risacher at #1?

Isis Young, Krysten Peek, Lamar Hurd, and Tom Haberstroh discuss the Atlanta Hawks' decision to select Zaccharie Risacher with the top pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Video Transcript

All right.

Well, the number one overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft is in, it is Zachary Ricer, the 19 year old Frenchman KP is smiling, Tom is not.

Lamar is happy.

I think KP.

I'm gonna start with you though.

How do we feel about the number one overall pick from the first time in draft history where two French prospects are drafted number one back to back and this is, this is a great pick I think for the Atlanta Hawks 6869 win catch and shoot.

He attempted over 253 all season over the course of 50 games.

Shot 39% also showed vast improvement from this time last year to now.

So his upside is through the roof.

I think he's going to be a great pairing along the wing with the J Murray and Andre Young with the way that they can get downhill, kick it to the corner, knock down threes.

I I'm happy for you.

Love someone that the floor you feel otherwise?

Are we sure that he can stretch the floor last year?

He shot 30% from downtown.

He's a 70% free throw shooter, which is a great indicator of your three point range at the next level.

So I'm not sold.

Maybe this is a case where this is the new normal for him.

He did shoot lights out this past season.

But I don't know.

To me it seems like he's best case scenario is Cal Kuzma, Trevor Riza.

And if that's your home run, if that's your top 10 percentile, I would rather you trade down and maybe get him at 56 or seven.

To me this, this feels like Andrea Bargnani going number one overall after Dirk Nowitzki and people trying to get, you know, a French, you know, prospect after Victor Wemba.

Yama, I'm, I'm not as sold and, and KP you watch a lot more than of him than I did.

So I'm, I'm looking at the numbers not sold but you actually saw him with your, your own two eyes.

Amar, what do you feel like Atlanta is thinking here with this pick?

Yeah, so I don't know if that was salt because Re Shepard wasn't a pick, but I'm not, I wasn't attached to my guess.

I, I like the pick because it seems like somebody whether or not Trey Young remains on the roster, if the ball's gotta be in Zachary's hand more, feels like he can play with the ball in his hands if he has to play off of those guys, feels like he can do that as well, and they have a good core of some of those wings, Jalen Johnson, uh Griffin deandre Hunter, like they have drafted well at this position and this seems like another good draft.