Did you feel it? 3.6 magnitude earthquake recorded in northeast Ohio
A 3.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded in northeast Ohio around 10:43 p.m. on Sunday and it was felt by some in Western New York, according to the United States Geological Survey.
A 3.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded in northeast Ohio around 10:43 p.m. on Sunday and it was felt by some in Western New York, according to the United States Geological Survey.
“I can’t even start to imagine something out there that big.”
Thunderstorms in the afternoon are pretty normal. What is rare, is the instability sticking around into the overnight hours
The National Park Service said visitors at Yellowstone National Park should stay at least 300 feet away from bears.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Forecasters are warning of possible flash flooding and landslides across the eastern Yucatan peninsula and western Cuba, and Florida braced for a possible hurricane by midweek, as a weather system off the coast of Mexico was expected to become a tropical storm by Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Saturday for most of the state's Gulf coast as the weather system strengthens as it moves northward ac
Hawaii’s electric utility acknowledged its power lines started a wildfire on Maui but faulted county firefighters for declaring the blaze contained and leaving the scene, only to have a second wildfire break out nearby and become the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century. Hawaiian Electric Company released a statement Sunday night in response to Maui County's lawsuit blaming the utility for failing to shut off power despite exceptionally high winds and dry conditions. Hawaiian Electric ca
Forecasts show Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to quickly strengthen into a major hurricane.
Idalia came to life as a named storm in the far southern Gulf of Mexico Sunday. The storm could quickly gain further strength in the coming days
Investigators with the Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) from Western University say Thursday's storm across southwestern Ontario resulted in twisters touching down in Tecumseh and Windsor.Both occurred around 10:30 p.m. and lasted about 10 minutes causing destruction in the town and city.Collapsed barn from Lakeshore Road 103 is shown from ground level. (NTP)Data shows the Tecumseh tornado was the stronger of the two, assessed as an EF-1 with an estimated maximum wind speed of 145 km/h.It starte
Hurricane Franklin will grow into a formidable storm this week as it passes far south of Atlantic Canada. The storm may still influence heavy rain in the region
Residents of the Shuswap region in British Columbia's Interior will learn about the condition of properties affected by a devastating wildfire starting Monday. Derek Sutherland, director of the emergency operations centre for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, said staff will call residents to talk about next steps. The estimated number of properties destroyed by the Bush Creek East wildfire just over a week ago is unchanged at 131, he said, with another 37 sustaining damage. The district i
If you sit out in the African bush for a few days, as I have just done, and watch wild animals come and go across the plains in large numbers, it is hard to imagine that these ecosystems might be under grave threat.
“Can we make it the town mascot?”
The relentlessly active weather we’ve seen across the eastern half of Canada this season is proof that extreme heat isn’t the only trick up summer’s sleeve
They might sound like a cool party trick, but Asian jumping worms are not something gardeners on P.E.I. want to see in their yards.So far, so good.While there have been reports of the invasive worm in other areas of the Maritimes, there have been no reports of any appearing on the Island.You'd likely know if you saw one. They look a lot like earthworms, but usually are grey or brown with a narrow white band around them, instead of a pink band. And, yes, they also jump up if you make a sudden lou
PETA reached a settlement with the Waccatee Zoological Farm that means that it will close permanently. The charity said the zoo mistreated animals.
Localized flooding remains possible in Atlantic Canada as heavy rain continues this weekend. More heavy rain is possible later in the week
A new law allowing people to hunt wild boar with bows and arrows in a part of Italy has caused outrage, with critics condemning the practice as barbaric and “medieval”.
Strong winds and heavy rains have hit Spain and Italy causing widespread flooding and devastationView on euronews
The Yellowstone National Park grizzly bear research survey will take place from Aug. 28 to Oct. 31
A conservation group in Nova Scotia is raising concerns about plans to develop a gold mine in Guysborough County because of the site's proximity to one of the province's longest rivers.Atlantic Mining Nova Scotia Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Australia-based St Barbara Ltd., announced last week that it was "fully committed" to the Cochrane Hill project on the province's Eastern Shore.It did also announced it was withdrawing from provincial and federal environmental processes for the Tou