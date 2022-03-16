Did the European Medicines Agency say we should stop using Covid-19 boosters?
After a clip from a press conference was published online, questions were raised on social media about the European Medicines Agency's opinion on Covid-19 booster vaccines. Elements of the presser were taken out of context and the EMA's full message got lost in some of the posts. FRANCE 24's Georgina Robertson looks into the reports. Spoiler alert: the EMA recommends that EU citizens complete their primary vaccinations.