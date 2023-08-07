Diamondbacks vs. Twins Highlights

The Canadian Press

PRAGUE, Czechia — Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe had 15 points and five rebounds as Canada beat France 20-17 to capture gold in a 3x3 FIBA Women's Series event in Prague. Katherine Plouffe, Michelle's twin sister, added five points and eight rebounds for the Canadians. Kacie Bosch of Lethbridge, Alta., and American-born Jamie Scott round out the four-person team. It's Canada's second consecutive gold medal in women's 3x3 basketball after winning in Edmonton last weekend, and a third title in six to