DIA briefly stops trains, grounds all flights Thursday after someone walked past a TSA checkpoint
Denver International Airport briefly grounded all flights and stopped all trains after someone walked past a TSA checkpoint late Thursday morning.
Denver International Airport briefly grounded all flights and stopped all trains after someone walked past a TSA checkpoint late Thursday morning.
Kristy Greenberg explained why the former president's son "can't have it both ways" with his civil fraud trial testimony.
The Toronto Maple Leafs player and his girlfriend Estelle Philips wowed fans with an 'epic' costume.
"That's 17,000 soldiers you didn't have to blow up on the battlefield or destroy," the head of US Army Special Operations Command said in October.
Buffy’s Sarah Michelle Gellar has addressed the controversy around wearing Halloween costumes this year.
The US Defense Department believes the Chinese People’s Liberation Army is developing a new Intercontinental Ballistic Missile. That is, a heavy, multi-stage missile that leaves the Earth’s atmosphere and travels around the world at huge velocities before re-entering and descending toward its target at 20 times the speed of sound. Such missiles normally have a nuclear warhead: but this one, uniquely, would be armed with conventional explosives.
The host revealed in 2022 he was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
The talk-show host said she bought out a New York City store's entire Halloween candy stock so she could appease greedy kids with two candy bars each.
ABCDonald Trump’s civil fraud trial in New York is about to get a lot more interesting, as a parade of Trumps—including the former president himself—are scheduled to make their way through a Manhattan courtroom to answer questions about alleged irregularities in financial statements filed by the Trump Organization.Donald Trump Jr., the organization’s executive vice president, kicked off the legal festivities on Wednesday, where he essentially blamed everything on the family’s accountants.“The fr
The former president's argument didn't wash with Laurence Tribe.
Fox NewsFox News host Jesse Watters, no stranger to accusations of racism and bigotry, decided to go full-on Islamophobic on Wednesday by claiming that he’s “had it” with Arab Americans and Muslims.Amid the escalating violence in Gaza and increased calls for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, college campuses and cities across the world have also seen a surge of anti-Israel protesters tearing down posters of hostages taken by Hamas terrorists.Reporting on the incidents of the ubiquitous fliers
My wife typically enjoys following Trump scandals. Like most American women, she’s not a fan of the 45th President. But she drew a blank when I asked her what she thought about Trump’s civil trial in Manhattan, where he’s accused of misleading lenders and insurers by fraudulently inflating his net worth by as much as $3.6 billion between 2011 and 2021 to obtain favorable terms on bank loans and insurance policies.
“They had their babies with them."
Jason Edwards/Newspix via Getty ImagesA woman in Australia who cooked a meal using mushrooms suspected of killing three people was arrested Thursday and charged with murder, authorities said.Erin Patterson, 49, has maintained that the deaths after the beef Wellington lunch at her home in Leongatha, in the state of Victoria, were a tragic accident. Now police have charged her with three counts of murder and five of attempted murder—with some of the charges relating to earlier incidents.Mom Who Co
Arizona TodayGabrielle Hanson, the MAGA mayoral candidate in Tennessee who was sent packing last week, has unsurprisingly pulled a page out of Donald Trump’s playbook—decrying her resounding loss as election fraud.Hanson, whose campaign was marked by a litany of scandals including an old arrest for promoting prostitution and cozying up to white supremacists, didn’t concede defeat on Election Day, and has not yet addressed supporters on her official social channels.But she appeared on a podcast o
“If I went to jail for Donald Trump,” says a former administration official, “I don’t think he would even give [me a] lifetime Mar-a-Lago membership”
At first, the drone flies high above a neighbourhood of Beit Hanoun, now a crumpled wasteland of ruins in the barren desert of northern Gaza after repeated Israeli airstrikes.
The “Late Night” comedian couldn’t believe just what was coming out of the former president’s mouth.
Fans of Britney Spears have been waiting on comment from her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake and her ex husband Sam Asghari about her new memoir, “The Woman In Me.”
The “Late Night” comedian also hit Joe Biden with a Halloween-themed zinger.