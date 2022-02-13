'WHO DEY' House Lights Up in Cincinnati Ahead of Super Bowl

A Cincinnati man adorned his house with the Bengal’s rallying ‘Who Dey’ cry ahead of the team’s Super Bowl showdown against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, February 13.

Jarred Smith, a lifelong Bengals fan, had season tickets for about ten years but couldn’t attend regularly when he started a family. Still, he watched every game and decided to set up the light display on his house this year.

“I was 4 years old the last time the Bengals made the Super Bowl,” Smith said. “It’s been such a fun year and it felt like this might just help bring home a win,” he added.

The Super Bowl kicks off at 6.30 PM ET on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Credit: Jarred Smith via Storyful