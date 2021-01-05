Devonte' Graham with a buzzer beater vs the Philadelphia 76ers
Devonte' Graham (Charlotte Hornets) with a buzzer beater vs the Philadelphia 76ers, 01/04/2021
Devonte' Graham (Charlotte Hornets) with a buzzer beater vs the Philadelphia 76ers, 01/04/2021
The Raptors are no longer contenders, but how long will it take for them to get back to that level? Here's how other recent title winners have fared in their post-championship years.
It's a classic tale of youth vs. experience, as Washington's Chase Young looks to shut down Tom Brady and the high-flying Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
From 1 to 49, ranking every potential matchup for Super Bowl LV.
The Atlanta Falcons accelerated their search for a new coach on the first day of their off-season by interviewing Kansas City offensive co-ordinator Eric Bieniemy.
Pittsburgh and Cleveland are bitter divisional rivals, with everything to play for during wild-card weekend.
Durant will reportedly be in quarantine for seven days.
Dan Le Batard looked back fondly on what he was able to do with his father at ESPN.
The Yahoo Fantasy Football team give their takes on who should be the first pick in 2021 drafts.
Indianapolis is preparing for a March Madness invasion.
Another losing season cost Anthony Lynn his job.
At least Doug Marrone helped get the Jaguars their QB of the future.
With Ian Book likely moving on to the NFL, Notre Dame has added a veteran quarterback to its roster.
San Antonio Spurs point guard Derrick White is out indefinitely after breaking his left second toe.White had off-season surgery on the same toe, but the Spurs said Monday the fracture is a new injury.White missed training camp, the preseason and the first four games of the regular season after undergoing surgery on the toe last August.He made his season debut Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers. The four-year veteran suffered the non-displaced fracture after falling in the second quarter of that game.White, who was on a minutes restriction, had nine points in 23 minutes in the Lakers’ 109-103 victory.White missed San Antonio’s loss to Utah on Sunday, the team’s fourth straight defeat after opening the season with two wins.The 29th pick in the 2017 draft out of Colorado, White has been one of the Spurs’ primary scorers and distributors the past two seasons. He averaged a career-high 11.3 points last season along with 3.5 assists. In seven games after the restart, White averaged 18.9 points, 5.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 29.8 minutes.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
Marshawn Lynch has a new business partner.
The former Cowboys coach, it seems, is already back in the mix for a head coaching job in the NFL.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants weren't blaming anyone for missing the playoffs in their first season under rookie coach Joe Judge.After starting 0-5 and winning one of their first eight games in a season overshadowed by a pandemic and games played in near-empty stadiums, the Giants (6-10) were lucky to have a shot at winning the NFC East on Sunday night.It all came down to the Eagles beating Washington (7-9) in Philadelphia. The Eagles had a shot at helping the Giants until coach Doug Pederson pulled quarterback Jalen Hurts in the fourth quarter to give third-stringer Nate Sudfeld some snaps.Washington won 20-14 to capture the division and end the Giants' hopes for their first playoff berth since 2016.“I was angry because I know that we had 16 opportunities to make it happen,” safety Jabrill Peppers said Monday. “Any time you put your destiny in another man’s hands, you know, it simply doesn’t bode well for you.”When asked about the game, Judge initially said it was something for the Eagles to talk about. He went on to talk about the season and the sacrifices the players, coaches and their families made. The more he talked, the more he said.“To disrespect the effort that everyone put forward to make this season a success for the National Football League, to disrespect the game by going out there and not competing for 60 minutes and doing everything you can to help those players win, we will never do that as long as I’m the head coach of the New York Giants,” Judge said.While six wins is not a lot, the Giants came a long way in a season that was held without off-season training activities, minicamp and had a shortened training camp with no preseason games.A former Patriots special teams co-ordinator, the recently turned 39-year-old Judge and his staff took over a team that won 12 games in the past three years. They installed everything virtually until hitting camp in August.Judge got what he wanted: a hard-nosed, well-prepared team. The Giants were in most of their games, and lost five by eight points or less, including four times by four points or less.“We didn’t to make the playoffs, but I think we’re trending upward,” centre Nick Gates said. “Joe Judge is doing a really good job changing the culture in this place. And, you know, everything is trending upward.”After one season, Judge is clearly in control.Early in the season, first-round draft pick Andrew Thomas showed up late for a meeting before a home game against Washington and did not start at left tackle.Veteran receiver Golden Tate complained on national television about not having enough passes thrown in his direction after catching a touchdown against Tampa Bay. He was benched the following weekend.Before the bye week in November, offensive line coach Marc Colombo argued with Judge when told Dave DeGuglielmo was being brought in as a consultant. Colombo was fired the next day and “Gugs” took over.It reminded many of something Super Bowl champion coaches Tom Coughlin or Bill Parcells might have done. The Giants' hopes Judge reaches the same heights.TWO SIDESComing into the season, Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and the offence were supposed to be carry the team. It never worked out that way for new co-ordinator Jason Garrett.Barkley, the 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, was lost for the season in the second game with a major knee injury. Jones struggled early playing behind a rebuilt offensive line, and points were hard to get. New York finished with 280 points, 31st in the league behind the Jets' 243.Garrett's future is uncertain. He may want a head coaching job or Judge might want someone else calling the plays.The defence under co-ordinator Pat Graham was the surprise. He inherited one of the NFL's worst units and finished the season ranked 12th, including 10th against the run.Defensive end Leonard Williams had a career year with 11 1/2 sacks. Cornerback James Bradberry gave New York a shutdown cover man, and inside linebacker Blake Martinez was a tackling machine with 151.While special teams struggled late, placekicker Graham Gano finished the season 31 of 32, making his last 30 field goal attempts.THE O-LINEThe offensive line came a long way despite seeing Colombo fired in November.The unit finished with two rookies on the left side, Gates playing centre for the first time in his career, and two veterans on the right side: guard Kevin Zeitler and tackle Cam Fleming. Rookie tackle Matt Peart also showed promise at times.Thomas overcame early struggles against outstanding players and played well. Shane Lemieux stepped in for Will Hernandez after the left guard tested positive for COVID-19. He never lost the job and Hernandez become the odd man out.This unit, which gave up 50 sacks, is only going to get better .GETTLEMAN FUTUREGeneral manager Dave Gettleman will turning 70 next month and one has to wonder how much longer he wants to do this.Hiring Judge, the team's improved play, recent good drafts and making the trade with the Jets for Williams last season and then franchising him are all positives.Knowing Gettleman, he would never walk away until the job of making the Giants a yearly contender is done. However, he beat lymphoma in 2018 and it's got to be tough working in an environment threatened daily by COVID-19. If he leaves, health concerns might be the reason.FREE AGENCY AND THE DRAFTWilliams, fellow lineman Dalvin Tomlinson, running back Wayne Gallman, Fleming and linebacker Kyler Feckrell are unrestricted free agents.The Giants have $6 million in cap space. They could create room by cutting tackle Nate Solder, who opted out of this season; Zeitler, who has one year left on his contract; and Tate, who had an up-and-down season.New York has the 11th pick in the draft. The Giants need a pass rusher, a cornerback and a deep threat.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTom Canavan, The Associated Press
Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson wants his next head coach to bring sweeping changes to the organization.
EDMONTON — Canada will play for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton after beating Russia 5-0 in semifinal action Monday. Alex Newhook returned from injury to put Canada on the board just 59 seconds into the game. Connor McMichael, Cole Perfetti and Braden Schneider added goals for the defending champs, and Dylan Cozens sealed the result with an empty netter. Russian goaltender Yaroslav Askarov struggled to hang on to his stick at times and stopped 30-of-34 shots.Devon Levi had 28 saves to collect his third shutout of the tournament. The United States and Finland were set to face off in the other semifinal game later on Monday. The medal round will be played Tuesday.There were fears that Newhook would not return to the tournament after suffering an upper-body injury in Canada's final preliminary-round game against Finland on New Year's Eve. The Colorado Avalanche prospect from Corner Brook, N.L., missed Saturday's quarterfinal game against the Czech Republic but looked healthy on Monday when he scored his third goal of the tournament on his first shift of the game. Newhook's shot hit the back bar of the Russian net and popped back out before anyone on the ice knew it went in. Play continued until the goal horn was sounded and officials reviewed the video as Newhook's teammates congratulated him on the bench. McMichael added to Canada's lead midway through the first frame after a battle in front of the net resulted in Askarov misplacing his stick. Jakob Pelletier sent a crisp pass to McMichael downlow and the native of Ajax, Ont., popped it in behind the Russian netminder to put Canada up 2-0. A power-play marker from Perfetti widened the margin 15:05 into the first period. Less than five minutes into the second frame, Askarov lost his stick once again and Canada capitalized. Schneider took a long shot from the top of the face-off circle and beat the Russian goalie glove side. It was his first goal of the tournament. Russia got on the board with less than three minutes to go in the second period only to have its goal disallowed.Canadian defenceman Justin Barron got tangled with Levi on a Russian power play, preventing the goaltender from getting all the way across the net in time to stop a shot from Mikhail Abramov.The Russians celebrated but Canada quickly challenged the call for an offside zone entry and, upon review, the officials agreed, waving off the goal. Cozens nearly added to the Canadian tally with just 30 seconds to go in the second period when the Buffalo Sabres prospect was awarded a penalty shot. But Askarov stopped Cozens' backhand attempt with his skate. Russia pushed hard in the third period.Shakir Mukhamadullin came close to scoring midway through the frame, ringing a shot off the post. Both teams went down to four men with just over four minutes left on the clock after Peyton Krebs and Zakhar Bardakov were called for roughing. The Russians pulled Askarov with about three minutes to go, and Cozens buried the empty-net goal with 1:29 left on the clock. The 19-year-old from Whitehorse, Yukon, also had two assists in the game. With 16 points (eight goals, eight assists), he leads the tournament in scoring. The tilt between Canada and Russia on Monday was a rematch of last year's gold-medal game, which saw the Canadians claw their way back from a deficit for a dramatic 4-3 win.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2020. The Canadian Press
Minty Bets, Jared Quay & Matt Gothard pick their top future bets for the NFL Playoffs.
LOS ANGELES — Sandra Scully, wife of Los Angeles Dodgers’ Hall of Fame announcer Vin Scully, has died from complications of ALS. She was 76.The team said Monday that Sandra Scully died Sunday night at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. She had been fighting ALS, known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, for the last several years. The progressive nervous system disease affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of muscle control.“She is really inspirational,” Vin Scully told The Associated Press last August. “Her faith is extremely important and I think that’s a major reason she’s held up.”Scully said he found it “ironic” that his wife had the same condition as Gehrig, the New York Yankees great who was forced to retire in 1939 because of the disease. There is no cure.In September, Scully auctioned off years of his personal memorabilia, which raised over $2 million. He and his wife of 47 years donated a portion of the money to UCLA for ALS research.Born Sandra Hunt on Dec. 27, 1944, in Cascade, Virginia, she married Vin Scully in November 1973. The couple had one daughter, Catherine, together. She had two children of her own from a previous marriage and he had three children with his first wife, who died of an accidental overdose in 1972.Sandra Scully frequently accompanied her husband when he broadcast games at Dodger Stadium. Scully’s 67-year run with the Dodgers ended with his retirement in 2016. She was in the booth for his final home game on Sept. 27. He waved to the cheering crowd as his wife stood and smiled next to him. Scully turned 93 in November.Sandra Scully had 21 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.The family suggests donations may be made to the Department of Neuromuscular Disease at UCLA/ALS Research.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsBeth Harris, The Associated Press