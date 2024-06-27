Devin Carter 13th Overall Pick

- Advertisement
Here is a stab at a first draft of history — a thumbnail sketch of who had a pretty good first night of the 2024 NBA Draft, and who might wind up looking back at the evening wistfully, with some regret.
Where will LeBron James' son be taken in the second?
Dalton Knecht, 23, was the oldest player selected in the draft when the Lakers picked him at No. 17.
The second round of the NBA Draft will kick off on Thursday at 4 p.m. ET.
For the first time, the NBA Draft will be a two-day event.
The 7-foot-1 French center has developed his game at Overtime Elite and in Australia's National Basketball League the past few seasons.
It was a long shot for Mercedes to get Verstappen to replace Lewis Hamilton next season.
Nic Claxton isn't going anywhere.
Fresh off a breakout season, the Minnesota Timberwolves traded into the lottery Wednesday night.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
The injury will cause Porziņģis to miss Olympic qualifying for Latvia.
For the second straight 2024 Copa América match at SoFi Stadium, the “home” team failed to deliver.
Georgia had never qualified for a major tournament before Euro 2024.
The max extension will keep Adebayo in Miami through 2029.
Here's your spot to keep tabs on the status of the biggest names on the market.
U.S. women's national team coach Emma Hayes has omitted Alex Morgan from the USWNT's roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Fred Zinkie explains why it might be time to deal four players having outstanding seasons.
The story begins with a former meat inspector from Belgrade.
Vincent Goodwill tackles the NBA news of the day, previews the 2024 NBA Draft with Krysten Peek and talks about Michael Jordan’s 1988 Defensive Player of the Year Award with Tom Haberstroh.
Defensive-oriented shot-blockers, inside scorers, excellent rebounders, hustle players and 3-point shooters — this list has it all.