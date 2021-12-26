Devin Booker with an and one vs the Golden State Warriors
Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns) with an and one vs the Golden State Warriors, 12/25/2021
From Shane Wright to Sebastian Cossa, here’s a look at what to expect from this year’s Team Canada.
The Toronto Raptors added three players to the NBA's COVID-19 protocol Saturday, bringing the team's total to 10 players ruled out for next game due to the virus.
The OWHA extended a helping hand via Twitter, offering to host the U18 Women’s World Championships.
Brees reportedly gave the idea "some serious thought."
Not bad for a guy out of the rotation a couple weeks ago.
The NHL postponed all 14 games that were originally scheduled for Dec. 27.
Niclas Kaus, an 18-year-old player, died Thursday after succumbing to head injuries sustained in a game last weekend.
Toronto forward William Nylander has entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, giving the Maple Leafs 13 players sidelined due to novel coronavirus concerns.
The contrast of the women’s junior tournament being cancelled as the hype around the men's World Juniors increases is understandably getting fans upset.
Older players usually shine at the World Juniors, but this trio of youngsters could change that pattern.
From bad picks to late-round steals, here are some lessons we should take away from how the fantasy-hockey draft has played out thus far.
DJ Amanda Harkimo claims it was an honest mistake.
Connor Bedard and Luke Hughes headline an exciting group of burgeoning stars in the next World Juniors.
These 15 athletes were top of mind for Yahoo Canada users this year.
Here's one thing every NHL team should be hoping is under their Christmas tree.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Baker Mayfield showed how difficult it is to thrive without getting much practice time, no matter how easy Aaron Rodgers has made it look over the last month. Mayfield threw a career-high four interceptions in his first game since returning from the reserve/COVID-19 list as the Browns’ fading playoff hopes took another hit with a 24-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Saturday. Cleveland’s coronavirus-related complications have severely hindered the Browns’ chances of earn
PHOENIX (AP) — Stephen Curry had 33 points, Otto Porter Jr. scored seven of his 19 during a key late stretch and the Golden State Warriors regained to top spot in the NBA from Phoenix, beating the Suns 116-107 on Saturday. Golden State arrived in the desert short-handed, missing three of its top four scorers to health and safety protocols: Andrew Wiggins, Damion Lee and Jordan Poole. Curry carried most of the load, overcoming a mediocre shooting night to crack 20 points for the first time in nin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers surpassed Brett Favre to become Green Bay’s all-time leader in touchdown passes and the Packers intercepted Baker Mayfield four times in a 24-22 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. Rodgers went 24 of 34 for 202 yards with three touchdown passes to increase his career total to 445. Favre threw 508 touchdown passes during his Hall of Fame career, 442 of them with Green Bay. But it was Green Bay’s defense that sealed this victory by sacking Mayfield f
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals will be without Pro Bowl running back James Conner and rookie receiver Rondale Moore as they try to clinch a playoff spot on Saturday by beating the Indianapolis Colts. Conner, who has been batting a heel injury, has had a big season in his first year with the Cardinals, particularly when it comes to finding the end zone. The fifth-year pro has run for 700 yards and 14 touchdowns to earn his second career selection to the Pro Bowl. Moore (ankle) has b