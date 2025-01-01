Devin Booker hits from way downtown

Booker's not the only All-Star at risk of being sidelined for the NBA's Christmas showcase.
Dan Titus previews the Week 9 fantasy hoops slate, including revealing his top adds and the challenges the holiday schedule brings.
The Nittany Lions are a win away from the national title game.
Fantasy football analyst Renee Miller offers up some tips for closing the season out and looking ahead.
Sal Vetri identifies five players who were key to our wins — and downfalls — in the 2024 fantasy football season.
The 2024 fantasy season has come and gone and what a season it was. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don attempt to put the first bow on the season and provide the 10 lessons they learned from the 2024 season that they hope to apply in 2025. From the 'year of the RB' to rookie QBs that boomed and bust, the two recap every angle of the fantasy season:
Texas is the favorite to win the College Football Playoff.
Denver was a first down away from being able to play for a tie and a playoff berth.
The Eagles have nothing to play for seeding-wise, but Barkley has history to play for. Given his value to the team's Super Bowl aspirations, is it worth the risk?
One more week left in the 2024 regular season and the playoff picture (and first pick in the draft picture) is coming into shape. Nate Tice and Charles McDonald discuss the five biggest results from Week 17's Saturday and Sunday action, leading off with the Minnesota Vikings' well-earned divisional win over the Green Bay Packers.
Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions on Sunday afternoon in Buffalo.
The Bills have nothing to play for in Week 18, as well as bigger goals on their mind. Allen is already the betting favorite for MVP, so why should he play next week?
Sadly for the Browns, Garrett's success has coincided with some very bad football teams.
Philadelphia might still have plenty to play for in Week 18 — with Barkley in striking distance of Eric Dickerson's single-season NFL rushing record.
Russell had been moved to a bench role while Lakers coach JJ Redick looked for better defense in the lineup.
Drake Maye suffered a concussion in late October against the Jets.
Manning, Vinatieri, Luke Kuechly, Terrell Suggs, and Marshal Yanda are among the first-time finalists.
Brown getting fired brought back painful memories for Malone, who was fired by the Kings in 2015.
Jusuf Nurkić and Naji Marshall got into it on Friday.