Devin Booker dials from long distance

It was the perfect game for a Thanksgiving nap.
A 5-3 finish last season merely delayed an inevitable outcome for Bears head coach Matt Eberflus.
The Bears need to reevaluate everything after another bad season.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman are joined by Foolish Bailey to take a look back at some of the most unforgettable moments that happened in baseball before, during, and after the 2024 MLB season.
Here's a look at the lay of the land in each of the six groups as the tourney presses on.
On today's episode of The Big Number, Tom Haberstroh and Dan Devin dig into the shooting statistics that illustrate how elite the Boston Celtics are on offense this season.
After a successful 2024, the Tigers are in prime position to strengthen their roster with a few key free-agent additions.
Thanksgiving might be a little tense at the Mayfield residence this year.
In today's edition: NFL playoff picture, NBA power rankings, NHL at the quarter-mark, City in crisis, football heaven, DiMaggio over Williams, and more.
The SEC would like four guaranteed bids into the playoff, so imagine the league's reaction if only two make it in this year, which is a possibility.
The tone of the game changed when Dickinson kicked Duke's Maliq Brown in the head after they fell to the floor during a fight for a rebound. But Kansas hung on for the win.
We've reached Rivalry Week! On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde prepare you for what is about to be a tense finish to the 2024 college football season. They dive in on Texas A&M hosting Texas and Ohio State taking on Michigan.
In today's edition: NBA one-month awards, pay-to-play in the NIL era, UConn falls in Maui, a new version of chess, Rivals250 for 2025 class, and more.
In this week’s episode of The Kevin O'Connor Show, Kevin is joined by Tate Frazier to dive deep into the biggest storylines in college basketball, with an eye on the 2024 NBA Draft. They break down the top prospects, sleepers, and potential steals in a packed episode.
Arizona State is now in prime position to make the Big 12 title game.
A 20-point loss to Boston College has renewed speculation about Brown's future in Chapel Hill.
Let this be the standard that ends all talk about Kyle Shanahan being able to make it work with any QB in his scheme. It’s a fallacy that has been proven before, but also conveniently forgotten.
It took a 31-yard field goal as time expired, but the Chiefs picked up the win on Sunday afternoon in Charlotte.
The Packers looked the part of a playoff team in a comfortable win over the 49ers
The Hoosiers fell five spots after the 38-15 loss.