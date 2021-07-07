Devin Booker with a 2-pointer vs the Milwaukee Bucks

The Canadian Press

MONTREAL — Dominique Ducharme could only smile. In a roller-coaster season where his underdog Canadiens — left for dead time and again — have risen off the mat like a wobbly, bloodied, grinning prize fighter, they were set to board a plane and travel into the path of a hurricane with an eye on extending Montreal's magical playoff run. And less than 12 hours after staving off elimination in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup final against the powerhouse, defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning, they couldn