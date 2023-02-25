Devers ignites Red Sox | FastCast

CBC

Yukon's 15-year-old hockey phenom Gavin McKenna has made history at the Canada Games, having set a new record for points scored in a men's tournament at the games. McKenna had already taken the games on P.E.I. by storm this week, helping the Team Yukon men's squad rack up more wins than ever at the event. Then on Thursday, McKenna's first-period goal against Newfoundland and Labrador, followed by a third-period assist, put him in the history books. That game took him to 29 points for the week. "