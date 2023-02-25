Devers ignites Red Sox | FastCast
Rafael Devers drives in his first run of Spring Training, plus the Mariners top of the Padres in this edition of FastCast
Batters and pitchers will need to adjust to the pitch clock.
The National League dominates the top-end starters, but the American League seems to have greater overall depth entering the new season.
“I think this knob helps me big time to keep a better connection with my body,” Brendan Donovan said.
Sergio Garcia has expressed his “sadness” at the breakdown of his close relationship with Rory McIlroy, saying that the Northern Irishman “lacked maturity” when abruptly ending their friendship over the LIV Golf breakaway.
The Penguins are waiving Kasperi Kapanen as Sidney Crosby and Co. look to keep their 16-year playoff streak alive.
Wayne Gretzky is the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer, but Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is closing on him.
Yukon's 15-year-old hockey phenom Gavin McKenna has made history at the Canada Games, having set a new record for points scored in a men's tournament at the games. McKenna had already taken the games on P.E.I. by storm this week, helping the Team Yukon men's squad rack up more wins than ever at the event. Then on Thursday, McKenna's first-period goal against Newfoundland and Labrador, followed by a third-period assist, put him in the history books. That game took him to 29 points for the week. "
Ted Lasso has hurt the ambitions of American coaches in the Premier League, according to Jim Curtin.
Follow live scores and updates as the controversial breakaway competition returns for its second season
After two failed bids to make the bout, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are due to box each other in Saudi Arabia on Sunday
CNN anchor Zain Asher went viral on Twitter when she butchered a number of African NBA stars' names, including a hilarious twist on the pronunciation of Pascal Siakam.
Christina Black's opportunistic Nova Scotia curling team stole its way into the final four at the Canadian women's curling championship Friday. Black won back-to-back playoff games by stealing a point in an extra end. Her Dartmouth Curling Club foursome eliminated three-time champion Rachel Homan of Ontario with a 7-6 victory. Nova Scotia joined defending champion Kerri Einarson, Manitoba's Jennifer Jones and Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville among teams still in contention at the Scotties To
Hall of Famer Kurt Warner broke down film from Super Bowl LVII and couldn’t figure out how the Chiefs quarterback completed one pass in particular.
MMA legend, UFC Hall of Famer and former light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell reveals his favorite fight in an interview with Paddy Pimbett on Chattin Pony Podcast. Liddell had a 30-fight career spanning 20 years. In his prime, he was considered one of, if not the post dangerous fighter on the UFC roster. He defended the 205-pound championship four times and holds wins over Randy Couture, Vitor Belfort, Alistair Overeem, Wanderlei Silva, Tito Oritz, among others. One of those fights rises ab
'The Voice' 2023 cast member Blake Shelton had fans asking about 'Barmageddon' season 2 after posting a photo from the finale on his Instagram.
Dane Evans's CFL career will continue on the West Coast. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats traded Evans to the B.C. Lions on Thursday for a conditional 2024 fourth-round draft pick. Evans was the Ticats' starter for their two Grey Cup losses to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2019, 2021). The move comes just over a year after Hamilton opted to commit to Evans as their starter — signing a two-year deal — and allow Jeremiah Masoli to join the Ottawa Redblacks as a free agent. But the Ticats (8-10) finished third
Wilson later denied the report: "I never wanted them fired."
He is already a superstar of football, but Kylian Mbappe would need to bring modesty with him if he ever joins Real Madrid, says Guti.
Wagner earned second-team All-Pro honors in his lone season with the Rams.
Spencer Knight will be away from the team indefinitely.