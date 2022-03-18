Devastation in Mariupol as civilians leave port city

STORY: The port city has been encircled by Russian forces and has been the scene of some of the fiercest bombardment of the conflict, after Russia sent thousands of troops into Ukraine. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation".

Ukrainian officials say that Mariupol residents have been trapped in the city by Russian shelling without heating, electricity and running water for most of the past two weeks.

A statement from the city council said that about 30,000 residents had managed to escape so far, but more than 350,000 remained stuck there.