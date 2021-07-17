Devastation Evident as Water Rescue Brigade Travel Toward Flooded Locations

Severe damage was evident, including a car strewn against a damaged building and significant landslides, as a water rescue brigade made its was to assist following the deadly flooding that has hit Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

The footage posted by Reddingsbrigade Hoorn was described as showing its volunteers driving toward sites in Luik, Belgium.

The combined death toll from severe flooding in western Europe was at least 133 by July 17, Die Welt said. Credit: Reddingsbrigade Hoorn via Storyful

