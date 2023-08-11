'Devastating': Hawaii Governor Josh Green Visits Destroyed Town of Lahaina

Hawaii Gov Josh Green described Lahaina as “tragically gone” in a video posted from the fire-destroyed town on August 10, as the death toll in the Maui fires reached 53.

“We know that many people are suffering, the fatality numbers will climb somewhat today,” he said. “Everybody, love your neighbors, support them because this is devastating.”

Green said over a thousand buildings had been destroyed, and “many hundreds of families” displaced. Credit: Governor Josh Green via Storyful