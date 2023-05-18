As Detroit's population drops, Duggan calls Census Bureau 'most incompetent division'
According to the latest numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau, Detroit lost nearly 8,000 people between 2021 and 2022.
Greene also attacked trans people during a bizarre rant in Congress.
A former commander of Russia's Wagner group who sought asylum in Norway after crossing the Russian-Norwegian border in January said on Wednesday he wanted to return to Russia even though he believed this could pose a risk to his life. Andrei Medvedev, who has previously spoken about his time fighting in Ukraine, said in one of several videos posted on YouTube that he had decided by himself that he wanted to return to his home country. He escaped Russia via its Arctic border with Norway in January.
A May 1 crash in the Amazon, which killed three adults including the children's mother, took place in southern Colombia.
A Mexican woman who killed a man defending herself when he attacked and raped her in 2021 was sentenced to more than six years in prison, a decision her legal defense called “discriminatory” and vowed to appeal Tuesday. The ruling against Roxana Ruiz spurred anger from experts and feminist groups who said it speaks to the depth of gender-based violence and Mexico’s poor record of bringing perpetrators of sexual violence to justice. The Associated Press does not normally identify sexual assault victims, but Ruiz has given her permission to be identified and participates in public demonstrations led by activists who support her.
The indicted GOP serial liar's tweet went awry.
The body in the video showing Wagner mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has been identified as retired Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Maimer.
Provincial police have identified human remains pulled from a car at the bottom of Lake Ontario as those of David Hannah, a prison guard who disappeared more than 40 years ago. Police divers stumbled across his car while searching for a completely separate, submerged vehicle in January. It was hauled to the surface using a barge in early May. In a media release Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police confirmed the remains were Hannah and said they continue to investigate, along with the Office of t
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes appears to be soon bound for prison after an appeals court Tuesday rejected her bid to remain free while she tries to overturn her conviction in a blood-testing hoax that brought her fleeting fame and fortune. In another ruling issued late Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila ordered Holmes to pay $452 million in restitution to the victims of her crimes. Holmes is being held jointly liable for that amount with her former lover an
COQUITLAM, B.C. — Mounties in Coquitlam, B.C., are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who they say keyed about 400 vehicles at a car dealership in the city. Police say that between January and April, they received three separate reports of alleged "mass car 'keying' incidents" at the Journey Chrysler dealership. They released video footage of the suspect dragging a sharp object across the outside of the vehicles, scratching their paint. Police say it resulted in estimated $500,00
Spalding County SheriffThe boy was wandering down the street—shoeless, pale, and seemingly confused. He was 10 but weighed only as much as the average 4-year-old. He was hungry and wanted to go to Kroger’s to get food.Police were summoned and the boy pleaded with them to “please not make him go back.”Authorities quickly discovered that the child lived at an upscale home down the street in Griffin, Georgia. Now his parents are under arrest, accused of keeping him locked up, without food or water
A union representing Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) workers says hundreds of call centre staff are being let go before they have a chance to benefit from the tentative agreement reached earlier this month. Votes to approve or reject the tentative deals for more than 155,000 formerly striking Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) workers have been called from May 24 until June 16. The Union of Taxation Employees (UTE), a section of PSAC representing CRA employees, said nearly 1,800 call centre wo
An increasingly superstitious Vladimir Putin has issued a historic decree to move Russia’s most treasured orthodox icon from a museum to a church in the apparent hope of reversing the country’s battlefield losses in Ukraine.
Rida Kazem, 24, was driving beautician Yagmur Ozden, 33, home from a night out in west London when he lost control.
The family of a Quebec man says it is in shock after learning the 27-year-old was shot to death in the Mexican beach town of Puerto Escondido on the Pacific coast. On Tuesday, Oaxaca state prosecutors said the body of Victor Masson was found in a car on Monday. Masson is the second foreign tourist killed in the southern Mexican state in less than a week. The victim's family issued a statement Wednesday confirming Masson's death and on Thursday said his two brothers had gone to Mexico to formally
The wife of a California radiologist accused of trying to kill his family when he drove his Tesla off a cliff along the Northern California coast told rescuers her husband was depressed and needed a psychological evaluation, according to a newly unsealed search warrant affidavit. The San Francisco Chronicle reported Wednesday that Neha Patel repeatedly told rescuers that Dharmesh Patel intentionally drove off a San Mateo County cliff on Jan. 2 in a bid to kill her and their two children, ages 4 and 7. Dharmesh Patel, a Pasadena radiologist, said he pulled off the road to check on a possibly flat tire, according to the warrant.
A Canadian man was shot to death in Mexico’s Pacific coast beach town of Puerto Escondido, prosecutors said Tuesday. Oaxaca state prosecutors said Tuesday the Canadian man was found dead in a car with a bullet wound on Monday in a neighborhood of Puerto Escondido where few tourists stay. Prosecutors did not provide any possible motive in the slaying.
A police force has apologised to a man wrongly accused of murdering seven-year-old Nikki Allan in 1992, after the real killer was finally convicted 31 years later.
Kern County authorities have released few details about the shooting, and the victims' relatives said they've been given no updates, left to wonder what happened.
Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students late last year, has been indicted by a grand jury. The indictment includes four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary, according to the documents filed in Latah County District Court. Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D. student at Washington State University's department of criminal justice and criminology, was arrested on first-degree murder and burglary charges in December after a six-week search.
A German shepherd who roamed the streets of Detroit with a stuffed toy after her owner died was rescued by volunteers and named Nikki.