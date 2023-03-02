Detroit Weather: Winter storm watch Friday

CBC

Tuesday marked the last day of February and the end of meteorological winter. Fittingly, Calgarians were left with a parting shot of snow. Meteorological winter is a three-month period (December, January and February) that meteorologists use to compare weather data across years. This is different from astronomical winter, which relates to the position of the Earth as it rotates around the sun. "So far, we can say that this has been the 6th snowiest winter on record for Calgary, and that's out of