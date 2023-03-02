Detroit Weather: Winter storm watch Friday
Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s today. Our next winter storm arrives around Noon Friday and brings a mix of heavy rain, sleet and snow through Friday night.
A vigorous storm south of the border will bring a wallop of snow to southern Ontario to end the week.
You might want to be sitting down before you read the highest possible snowfall outlined for southern Ontario's late-week storm
India's weather department expects maximum temperatures to be above normal in many areas from March to May.
An unexpectedly heavy snowfall early Tuesday caused power outages, airport delays and traffic slowdowns in parts of B.C.'s South Coast, and Environment Canada says more snow could hit parts of the region starting Wednesday night. Commuters in Metro Vancouver were met with heavy, wet snow piling up on major thoroughfares and spun-out buses blocking lanes in some areas. Both major bridges leading into and out of North Vancouver were quickly backed up as drivers struggled to find grip on the hills,
One day after unexpectedly heavy snowfall created travel delays across the region, Environment Canada says another round snow could hit parts of B.C.'s South Coast starting Wednesday night. The weather agency said the Sea to Sky Corridor and higher terrain in Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley could see 5-15 centimetres of snowfall Wednesday night and into Thursday. "Snow accumulations will be highly variable depending on location and elevation," a special weather statement read. Rain is expected
The sun is entering a peak of activity that will last a few years. This could disrupt grids and ground planes. Here's why.
VANCOUVER — The official start of spring is under three weeks away but Environment Canada says another winter blast is hammering northwestern parts of the province and is expected to hit the south coast before Thursday. Snowfall warnings cover the north and central coasts and regions along the boundary between B.C. and the Yukon. Ten to 30 centimetres of snow is expected, while winds gusting to 110 km/h could batter coastal sections of the central coast before easing later today. Special weather
Tuesday marked the last day of February and the end of meteorological winter. Fittingly, Calgarians were left with a parting shot of snow. Meteorological winter is a three-month period (December, January and February) that meteorologists use to compare weather data across years. This is different from astronomical winter, which relates to the position of the Earth as it rotates around the sun. "So far, we can say that this has been the 6th snowiest winter on record for Calgary, and that's out of
Heavy snowfall wreaked havoc on February 28, causing power outages and travel delays across Vancouver.This footage, filmed by Dennis Parkinson shows heavy snow blanketing English Bay Beach in Vancouver on Tuesday.Vancouver International Airport warned travelers that the heavy snow was causing delays and adjustments to flight times, while BC Transit canceled all bus services across greater Victoria.In a Twitter post BC Hydro said around 30,000 customers were affected by a power outage at its peak in British Columbia. BC Hydro said it hoped to have all power restored by Tuesday night. Credit: Dennis Parkinson via Storyful
'This is the most any of us have ever seen,' one ranger at Yosemite said. There is no date for reopening as officials respond to snowfall of up to 15 feet deep in some areas.
Emergency crews in California scrambled Wednesday to shuttle food and medicine to mountain communities stranded by back-to-back winter storms that have dumped so much snow some residents can barely see out their windows. In San Bernardino County east of Los Angeles, around-the-clock plowing is underway but it could take more than a week to reach some areas, said Dawn Rowe, chair of the county’s board of supervisors. Residents are dealing with as much as 7 feet (2 meters) of snow, and sheriffs’ authorities have conducted 17 rescue operations to help off-roaders and skiers.
The gates at Yosemite National Park have been shuttered due to extreme weather and climate conditions for a second time in less than a year. The park has closed indefinitely after up to 15 feet of snow fell in some areas, the National Park Service announced on Tuesday night. Yosemite had already been closed since Feb. 25 due to the storm that brought unusual amounts of snow to parts of California and was supposed to reopen on Wednesday.
SAN JUAN PARANGARICUTIRO, Mexico (AP) — The ground is still hot atop the crater of Paricutin — the first volcano of its kind to have its full life cycle documented by modern science when it erupted 80 years ago. The surrounding vista in western Mexico encompasses pine-clad peaks of older volcanoes, green avocado orchards and a church tower just peeking above where lava buried it decades ago. Volcanoes are still being born around the globe and scientists believe another will form in the volcanic