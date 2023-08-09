Detroit weather: Warmer today with a slight chance of storms

Reuters
A Chinese river basin where 110 million people live has been hit by the worst floods since 1963 despite massive mitigation efforts, particularly during the rule of Mao Zedong, overwhelmed by the impact of global warming and outdated infrastructure. Typhoon Doksuri, the most powerful storm in China this year, churned north in late July after making landfall in the south, bringing exceptional rainfall to the Hai river basin, a region that typhoons rarely hit, and precipitation that the Chinese capital has not seen since records began 140 year ago. The basin includes Beijing, Hebei province and the big port city of Tianjin.