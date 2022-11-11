Detroit Weather: Mild Veterans Day before a cold front tonight
Temperatures will be around 60° this afternoon with a slight chance of light rain near the shorelines of southeastern Michigan. A cold front brings in colder air after sunset.
The smell of competition in the air still gets Mikael Kingsbury's adrenalin pumping, even after years of winning everything there is to win in his sport. The world's most accomplished moguls skier is about to depart for a training block in Finland, where the World Cup season opens Dec. 4-5 in Ruka. "I still can feel the vibration," Kingsbury told The Canadian Press on Tuesday. "It's kind of like, as we say, a drug to me. I love the feeling of feeling a bit nervous and having to perform and havin
MONTREAL — Kirby Dach scored two goals and the Montreal Canadiens earned a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at Bell Centre. Nick Suzuki, Arber Xhekaj and Dach gave Montreal (7-6-1) a three-goal lead in the first period. Mike Hoffman also scored, for his third goal in two nights. Samuel Montembeault made 30 saves for the win. Luke Schenn and Nils Hoglander replied for Vancouver (4-7-3) in a third period comeback attempt. Thatcher Demko had a difficult night in the Canucks' net, sto
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Former world No. 1 Ash Barty has emphatically ruled out ever making a comeback to tennis, or switching to another sport. Launching her autobiography at Melbourne Park — scene of her Australian Open triumph in January just two months before her shock retirement announcement — the 26-year-old said she had no desire to return to high-level sport, and was sure she never would. “Nope, I’m done,” Barty told Australian Associated Press on Monday. “You can never say never but
Imman Adan and Asad Alvi predict how the Raptors will cope without Pascal Siakam for at least the next two weeks and what their record will be at the end of November.
From legends like Christine Sinclair to up-and-coming champions like Alphonso Davies, Canada has produced many outstanding soccer stars over the years.
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re
NEW YORK (AP) — Kenyans Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi made huge splashes in their New York City Marathon debuts on Sunday. Chebet won the men's race and Lokedi the women's race in her first-ever marathon on an unseasonably warm day, with temperatures in the 70s making it one of the hottest in race history since the marathon was moved to November in 1986. Chebet finished in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 41 seconds, which was 13 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Shura Kitata of Ethiopia. There was
Florida Panthers' star Matthew Tkachuk will sit out the next two games after intentionally high-sticking Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick on Saturday.
Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky will sit out two games for a dangerous hit on Detroit Red Wings forward Matt Luff on Tuesday.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Sam Reinhart had two third-period goals, Carter Verhaeghe scored for the third straight game and the Florida Panthers beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-3 on Sunday night. Brandon Montour had a goal and three assists and Sam Bennett also scored for the Panthers, who finished 2-2 on their four-game trip. Anton Lundell had two assists and Spencer Knight stopped 32 shots to improve to 4-1. Ryan Strome had a goal and an assist, and Adam Henrique and Isac Lundestrom also scored for Anahe
CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex
After sporting the ankle-to-waste throwbacks for the first time in warmup on Tuesday, the Flyers plan to rock these beauts another seven times this season.
Growing up in Montreal, Élie Karojo never had a local basketball team to cheer for — never mind the chance to improve his skills alongside any professional athletes. Now that he is one, he wants to make sure kids in his hometown have those opportunities. "I'm going to help them play pro, get to the next level and get better at basketball," said the Montreal Alliance forward. The team, which played its first season this year in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), held a mini basketball t
MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte
Canada Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball Canada will receive $ 5,646,230 million in federal funding for the 2022–23 season, Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge announced Thursday. The figure includes $18,000 for safety in sport measures and $80,000 for Canada Basketball to host a FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Americas qualifiers stop in Edmonton in November. "Our $5.6 million in funding gives Canada Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball Canada the tools to offer safer training environments, suppor
Playing without Pascal Siakam will be a tall task for the Raptors, who had been relying on their star forward more than ever.
GLASGOW, United Kingdom — Canada rolled to a 3-0 victory over Italy in Group A play on Thursday at the Billie Jean King Cup. Bianca Andreescu defeated Elisabetta Cocciaretto 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the opener of the best-of-three tie and Leylah Fernandez locked up the win with a 6-0, 6-0 rout of Martina Trevisan. Fernandez later teamed with Gabriela Dabrowski for a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Jasmine Paolini and Lucia Bronzetti to complete the sweep. "Today was just a great day overall," Fernandez said. Andre
Kaylyn Kyle has parlayed years of soccer with the Canadian national team and in pro leagues into a bustling career as a broadcast soccer analyst. What sets Kyle apart isn't just her deep knowledge of the game and tactics, but her willingness to speak plainly about the issues and players before her. Kyle is not afraid to court controversy, nor to call out poor behaviour when she sees it. She's brutally honest about the economics of being an NWSL player. And when she argues in favour of a Canadian
Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.
It sounds like Rasmus Ristolainen is in John Tortorella's doghouse.