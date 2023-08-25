Detroit weather: Drying out today, but stays muggy

CBC

More rainfall is on the way following flooding throughout parts of Essex County that washed out roads and filled up basements.As of Thursday evening, Windsor-Essex is under a thunderstorm watch. Environment Canada says that there could be more heavy thunderstorms that could bring wind gusts up up to 120 km/h and rainfall amounts of 50 to 75 milimetres. There is also a risk of tornadoes and "nickel to ping pong ball"-sized hail.Trudy Kidd, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said it could en