Detroit weather: Drying out today, but stays muggy
Watch for flooded roadways after last night's severe weather! Otherwise, dry weather returns, but it stays muggy with highs near 80.
The driver of a transport truck was killed after his vehicle fell into a three-metre-deep sinkhole caused by once-in-a-century rainfall and flooding outside London, Ont. Ontario Provincial Police said the 59-year-old driver from Mississauga was killed when a section of Dundonald Road, the main thoroughfare in Glencoe, collapsed. Environment Canada is calling the isolated dump of rain Wednesday night southwest of London a one-in-100-year event that's left homeowners with soaked basements and driv
Multiple rounds of stormy weather will be on deck in southern Ontario as an unsettled pattern takes hold for the next several days, greeted by a sneak preview of fall temperatures for some
From pushing their bodies to the limit in extreme heat despite warnings to visiting Maui after savage wildfires, tourists appear to be out of control.
More rainfall is on the way following flooding throughout parts of Essex County that washed out roads and filled up basements.As of Thursday evening, Windsor-Essex is under a thunderstorm watch. Environment Canada says that there could be more heavy thunderstorms that could bring wind gusts up up to 120 km/h and rainfall amounts of 50 to 75 milimetres. There is also a risk of tornadoes and "nickel to ping pong ball"-sized hail.Trudy Kidd, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said it could en
A deluge is en route to parts of Atlantic Canada, with some areas expecting to see another 30-50 mm of rainfall -- heightening the risk for more localized flooding
The chance for severe weather returns to the eastern Prairies, with the risk for rotating storms in parts of southern Saskatchewan and Manitoba Thursday. A tornado or two can't be ruled out
LILLOOET, B.C. — The BC Wildfire Service has shared a video showing what it calls an "incredibly rare" fire tornado, also known as a fire whirl, that was whipped up over Gun Lake in the Central Interior. It says the video, showing a giant vortex of gas and flame disappearing into the night sky, was shot by its firefighters last week as they battled the Downton Lake wildfire near Lillooet. The service says a combination of extreme fire intensity, plummeting humidity and very low dew point produce
Uncertainty remains as forecasters watch the progression of Tropical Storm Franklin as it moves north. Parts of Atlantic Canada are on alert
The BC Wildfire Service has confirmed it temporarily reassigned crews fighting fires in the province's Shuswap region after protesters showed up at an RCMP roadblock Wednesday evening in what police say was an effort to "overwhelm" the blockade. Police say the protesters challenged officers at the blockade on the Trans-Canada Highway, after "threats of violence" against emergency workers prompted the Mounties to increase their presence there. Some residents of the Shuswap in B.C.'s Interior have
Wildfires raging throughout British Columbia have damaged or destroyed hundreds of properties and forced more than 25,000 people from their homes. The province remains in a state of emergency as crews battle the more than 375 active blazes. Here are the latest developments on the B.C. wildfires (all times are PT): 5:34 p.m. The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has launched an online tool for evacuated residents in the region to check on the status of their properties in the wake of t
A severe landslide in northern India has destroyed several buildings. It's the latest in a series of disasters to hit the Himalayan region, which have killed hundreds of people this month. India's national disaster response force is investigating the collapsed building site in the Kullu region, but there are thought to be no casualties.
"FEMA is underfunded by $4 BILLION," charged Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who has voted against billions of dollars for wildfire management.
As flames tore through a West Maui neighborhood, car after car of fleeing residents headed for the only paved road out of town in a desperate race for safety. And car after car was turned back toward the rapidly spreading wildfire by a barricade blocking access to Highway 30. One family swerved around the barricade and was safe in a nearby town 48 minutes later, another drove their four-wheel-drive car down a dirt road to escape. One man took a dirt road uphill, climbing above the fire and watch
