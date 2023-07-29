Detroit weather: Drier weather Saturday afternoon
A disturbance just east of Jacksonville will bring rain to Florida.
Rounds of severe storms could spark a risk for tornadoes for some areas during the day on Friday
Severe storms may spark up in southern Alberta and Saskatchewan on Saturday, with a supercell threat included for the former
A fresh batch of thunderstorms will push through southern Ontario through the overnight hours Friday into Saturday morning
CROWSNEST PASS, Alta. — Mounties say two Alberta hikers have been found dead at the bottom of a ridge at Mount Coulthard, a summit in the Rocky Mountains. RCMP were informed Wednesday night that the two hikers who were making their way along the North York Creek Plane Crash Trail, outside Coleman, Alta., had not returned when planned. Officers and search and rescue teams began looking for the two men by ground and air. The hikers’ bodies were found the next evening. The men, who were 34 and 35,
In the sweltering summer heat, nobody tries to cool off by jumping into a hot tub. In parts of Florida, however, that’s what the ocean has felt like. Earlier this week, sea surface temperatures reached as high as 101.2 degrees Fahrenheit (38.4 degrees Celsius) around the state’s southern tip in Manatee Bay, according to the National Weather Service — although scientists said the context for Monday’s reading is complicated. “It was like there was no difference between humidity of the air and goin
From pushing their bodies to the limit in extreme heat despite warnings to defacing national monuments, tourists appear to be out of control.
Power was briefly out for thousands of residents downtown and Walkerville after a brief but strong thunderstorm hit Windsor and Essex County. And another thunderstorm may be in the forecast for Friday evening. Enwin reported that as many as 7,000 people were without power for a brief stretch Friday afternoon. Even as power was restored and the storm cleaned, Environment Canada issued a thunderstorm watch for Friday evening. A car parked in a puddle on Crawford Avenue after a brief but heavy thun
MONTREAL — A major water main break in northeastern Montreal on Friday forced evacuations, damaged roads and submerged vehicles. The city said it ordered the evacuation of 18 buildings and cut power to the area as a precaution. No one was injured, and Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said the priority was to have power and water restored as soon as possible to the affected sector of the city's Villeray-St-Michel-Park-Extension borough. City officials said a 36-inch drinking water pipe burst around
A popular campground on southern Vancouver Island will be closed until Monday after a bear went after campers' food earlier this week. Leena Turunen was camping at French Beach Provincial Park, about 60 kilometres west of Victoria, on July 25, and was sleeping in her car. In an email to CBC News, she said a black bear woke her up around 5 a.m. on Wednesday as it scraped the drivers side door, broke the side mirror and tried to climb on to the roof. "When I lay on the horn, it moved less than fiv
The Gulf Stream system, the vital ocean currents running through the northern part of the Atlantic Ocean, could collapse soon due to the threat of global warming, according to a new study published in the journal Nature. Eric Sorensen explains when it could happen, how likely it is to occur, and the potential consequences.
HUARINA, Bolivia (AP) — A 70-year-old man's feet sink into the soil as he passes abandoned boats where there used to be the water of Lake Titicaca. The highest navigable lake in the world has receded to what Bolivian authorities say are critically low levels due to a persistent drought. “It’s completely dry,” Jaime Mamani said in exasperation while walking along the new shoreline in Huarina, a farming town 70 kilometers (43 miles) west of La Paz where he is a community leader. The National Servi
WASHINGTON (AP) — With heat waves spreading across the United States, President Joe Biden on Thursday announced new steps to protect workers — including a hazard alert notifying employers and employees about ways to stay safe from extreme heat — as well as measures to improve weather forecasts and make drinking water more accessible. The actions come as nearly 40% of the U.S. population faces heat advisories, according to the National Weather Service. High temperatures have already scorched the
Weather experts warn of "dangerously hot conditions" over the weekend for millions of Americans.
Severe thunderstorms hit parts of Ontario and Quebec on Friday, leading to reports of very large hail and wind damage throughout the region
We are hearing new warnings Earth may be at the point of no return when it comes to climate change. From rampant wildfires to record-breaking heat waves this summer, the effects of climate change are being felt across Canada. Today, there were multiple heat warnings in parts of Atlantic Canada and up north in Yukon and Northwest Territories, though the largest area with a heat warning is in Southern Ontario. Eric Sorensen looks at the toll the soaring temperatures are taking.
Spiking ocean temperatures this week have caused a mass coral bleaching event at reefs off the coast of Florida. Now scientists are racing against the clock to rescue coral from the ocean and store them safely in tanks on dry land.
Dangerously high temperatures are expected to linger this weekend for Southern California's valleys, mountains and deserts, but cooling is finally on the horizon.
“This is unnatural bear behavior and is the direct result of this bear finding human or pet food items and quickly becoming dependent upon them.”