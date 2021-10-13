Detroit police search for suspect in kidnapping, sexual assault of 9-year-old girl
Detroit police are set to hold a news conference Wednesday to address a sexual assault case involving a 9-year-old Farmington Hills girl.
From nondescript injury listings to starting goalie announcements, the NHL needs to make some changes to win over fantasy gamers and bettors.
Tristan Jarry had 26 saves, Danton Heinen and Brian Boyle scored early second-period goals, and the short-handed Penguins beat the Stanley Cup champion Lightning 6-2.
In the battle for Toronto Raptors roster spots and playing time, Malachi Flynn and Sam Dekker made solid cases on Tuesday.
The Atlanta Braves are moving on to the National League Championship Series.
Canada's rising tennis star Leylah Fernandez has been eliminated at Indian Wells.
Carlos Correa landed the major blow as Houston advanced to face the Boston Red Sox.
The White Sox manager had something to say on his way out of the playoffs.
As the Toronto Raptors wrapped up their preseason with a 113-108 win over the Washington Wizards, Goran Dragic had some high praise for No. 4 draft pick Scottie Barnes.
Here's how the Yahoo Sports NHL team sees this season shaking out.
The Lightning are still a cut above as two-time Stanley Cup champions, but they have plenty of competition.
"Whenever I see him, he expresses the utmost gratitude and always says how much he misses the fans and the city."
Gruden coached the Bucs to their first Super Bowl win in 2002.
Ilya Mikheyev's thumb injury will keep him out of the Leafs lineup for eight weeks, leaving the left wing spot alongside John Tavares and William Nylander up for grabs.
The Montreal Canadiens have signed centre Nick Suzuki to an eight-year, US$63-million contract extension.
The Premier League is back in action after the international break and Matchday 8 is jam-packed with storylines.
TORONTO — The puck will drop on a new NHL season tonight for most of Canada's teams — although fans may notice some differences from previous years. The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Montreal Canadiens in the first game of the evening, a return to the tradition of having the two storied rivals open their seasons against each other. It's the first of five games on the schedule, including the Winnipeg Jets travelling to Anaheim to take on the Ducks. The night will wrap in Edmonton as the Oilers wel
It’s hard to know where Kyrie Irving is getting his vaccination information. Hope it’s not the same sources that had him convinced for a while the Earth was flat. True story. So maybe it wasn’t much of a surprise Tuesday, when science tripped up the seven-time All-Star again. Hemmed in by a New York COVID-19 vaccine mandate that covers pro athletes and would have limited Irving to playing road games only, the Brooklyn Nets gave him an ultimatum: a.) take the shot; or b.) take the 2021-22 season
A look at what's happening around the majors today: ___ After a season of piling up whopping win totals, the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers get a day to prep for their all-or-nothing matchup in Game 5 of the NL Division Series. Mookie Betts and the World Series champion Dodgers will play Buster Posey and the Giants on Thursday night at Oracle Park. Each team has already won 109 games this season. The Dodgers forced things to the limit with a 7-2 win on Tuesday night in LA, tying th
