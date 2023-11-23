Detroit Lions prepare to take on Green Bay Packers
It wouldn't be Thanksgiving without football. Fans will be filling the stands as the Lions take on the Green Bay Packers.
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions for many years were a team people had to watch on Thanksgiving. Detroit was so bad for so long that some started clamoring for the franchise to lose its traditional place on the holiday. Suddenly, the Lions are a team NFL fans outside the Motor City want to see. “We’re getting networks asking for the Lions,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in an interview with Fox 2 Detroit before attending Detroit's last game at Ford Field. “I think a lot of that goes back t
