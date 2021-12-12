Detroit Historical Museum

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
A lucky bounce allowed the Toronto Maple Leafs to escape with a 5-4 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.
Young beat Pitt QB Kenny Pickett, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud and Michigan DL Aidan Hutchinson for the award.
Brandon McNally of the Cardiff Devils was suspended and fined after a wild sequence of events.
Familiarity shouldn't be an issue for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday.
The NHL announced it made the wrong call in disallowing what would have been the Sabres’ tying goal in the final minute of a 2-1 loss to the Rangers.
After conceding the tying goal on the last kick of regulation, NYCFC rallied to stun the Timbers at Providence Park and win their first title.
Bishop has spent the last 14 months trying to return from surgery after suffering a torn meniscus in his right knee.
Max Verstappen landed the first big blow in his winner-takes-all title battle with Lewis Hamilton by seizing pole position for Formula One's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday.
The Los Angeles Rams will look for revenge on Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals in just one of the many intriguing matchups of Week 14.
It's a do-or-die week for many fantasy managers. Here's Dalton Del Don's lineup advice for every game.
It's going to be awhile before we see Zion on the court.
Meyer's first season has been one mess after another, and NFL Network is reporting it's wearing on his team.
Brady Tkachuk scored his first career hat trick Saturday afternoon to lead the surging Ottawa Senators to a 4-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Former NHL coach and current ESPN broadcaster John Tortorella went full Torts with an absolutely classic take on this week's viral Zegras-Milano tally.
Toronto said goodbye to Robbie Ray and Marcus Semien, but made some solid investments in its pitching corps.
The Indiana Pacers are reportedly looking to trade many of their core pieces. The Toronto Raptors, meanwhile, have the assets and draft capital to make a deal happen. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.
Chants of "Oskee Wee Wee" are echoing through Hamilton, the streets flooded with CFL jerseys from across the country and rival fans are taking part in some good-natured ribbing. It's Grey Cup Sunday and the energy surrounding Canada's version of the Super Bowl can be felt throughout much of the city. "The excitement, the fans, the crowds. It's just going to be an amazing game," said Pam Broadley who's been cheering for the home team, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, for two decades. The Ticats take on the W
Time was of the essence, and because she had lived this moment before, Marielle Thompson knew it. That same right knee, specifically that same old ACL, had given way on the slopes of Sunny Valley, Russia, this past March and the former Olympic gold medallist and world champion needed to figure out — just as she had after a crash in 2017 — how she was going to recover in time for the Olympics. Then, Thompson had four months to recover before Pyeongchang in 2018; she has 10 this time around before
Peña submitted Nunes with a rear naked choke at 1:02 of the second after besting her in a toe-to-toe slugfest, fulfilling her promise to White and completing a 13-year-old dream.
CALGARY — Linus Ullmark is on a roll and so are the Boston Bruins. Ullmark turned aside 40 shots and Brad Marchand paced the offence with a goal and an assist Saturday to lead the Boston Bruins to a 4-2 win over the Calgary Flames. That's two or fewer goals against in each of Ullmark's last five starts. He's won four of those games. On the season, he's 7-5-0. The Bruins have points in five straight games (3-0-2) and have gone seven consecutive games on the road (6-0-1) without a regulation loss.