Detroit contractor says he offered a kid some work, soon after the kid stole thousands from him

Nova Scotia RCMP say they believe the body of a man who went missing while tubing on Gold River in Lunenburg County earlier this week has been found.At about 7:25 a.m. Friday, a resident spotted a body floating in the water where Gold River meets the ocean, according to police.RCMP and crews from the Western Shore Fire Department retrieved the body.The remains have tentatively been identified as those of the 31-year-old tuber who went missing on Monday.The medical examiner's office is working to