Who can dethrone the Colorado Avalanche in the 2022-23 NHL season?

Although it's early, the Zone Time crew takes a shot at naming teams who could be raising Lord Stanley's Cup in June. Full Zone Time previewing the upcoming NHL season is available on the Yahoo Sports Hockey Podcast feed or on our Yahoo Sports NHL YouTube channel.

Video Transcript

AVERY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: You know, I won't-- you know what? To avoid being a homer, I'm going to have to say the New York Rangers. I think the Rangers are a team-- I think the Rangers are a team-- like we saw it. They took a big step last year in the Eastern Conference.

And we're seeing now. Shesterkin is still there. Panarin is still there. K'Andre Miller is developing. Like Alexis Lafreniere, I think is going to have a good year as well. New York has shown that they at the end [INAUDIBLE] and Gerard Gallant is still behind that bench. And we see when Gerard Gallant gets younger talent, he knows how to put it together that can find a way to win. So I think New York will be a team that will find a way to knock off the Avalanche this year.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: OK. So the New York Rangers. That was also going to be my pick actually. I'm really big on the Rangers this year. I really think with the way that they've built themselves up, you need a franchise center. And you franchise defenseman, franchise goalie. I think they have all of that.

I think they have a lot of those pieces. Yes, I'm considering [INAUDIBLE] center. I think they have everything they need to make deep runs in the postseason. And I think Tampa Bay might take a step back this year. I'm trying to think of some other teams that really could challenge them.

I don't think they beat the Leafs in a seven. I think the Rangers beat the Leafs in the seven game series. I think they're that good. Yeah, I think-- I'm all in on the Rangers this year. Maybe that's the sexy pick coming out of the Eastern Conference. But, Sam, maybe you think a little differently.

SAM CHANG: I think that's a really great pick. I'm going to say Florida.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: OK. I like the Florida Panthers pick. I like the redemption story.

SAM CHANG: Yeah, I think losing Huberdeau and Weegar is tough. But I'm interested to see how Matthew Tkachuk performs in Florida. I don't know. That's my pick. That's my surprise pick. Florida, the New York Rangers. Omar, are you going to pick the Toronto Maple Leafs or are you going to pick someone else?

OMAR: No. Also for context--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: No you're not going to pick someone else?

OMAR: Yeah, no. No, I'm not going to pick the Leafs.

SAM CHANG: You don't think Matt Murray is going to be a three time Stanley Cup champ?

OMAR: Oh, can we just-- guys.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: He's only allowed like one goal in pre-season, I think.

OMAR: Guys, guys, I'm just like-- I just want to survive the regular season. And hopefully the optimism--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Pre-season matters.

OMAR: Yet, it does. It does. It does. But still I'm just going to--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: You said that.

OMAR: Yeah, you're right. I'm just going to-- I'm riding it out. I'm riding it out.

SAM CHANG: Cause they're 0 and 4.

OMAR: I'm riding it out. So, I was also going to say the Rangers because I love the Rangers team from top to bottom. The only thing I think that is kind of holding me back from it is that the East is going to be so stupidly annoying this year. Where like the team that we expect to go out, come out of the East may not be that team. Like yeah, Tampa is taking a step down on paper.

But if Vasilevskiy decides, OK, we're going to the Stanley Cup Final again, then you never know. It's actually interesting. My pick kind of links with Sam's pick. I really like Calgary this year, man. I really like Calgary.

If Markstrom can just not be bad, I really like-- I really like what Calgary has done. They took Goodrow leaving and Tkachuk wanting out, and honestly, I think made the team better in some respects. I think that second line with Mangiapane and Kadri is going to be stupid. That's going to be a stupidly annoying line.

And those are the type of lines you need in the playoffs. So like that, I think if Lindholm and Huberdeau can connect would be solid. I think the blue line looks solid. Again, it'll just come down to if Markstrom can just shake whatever the hell happened against Edmonton, I really do think Calgary can do what they were supposed to do last year and be the team to come out of the West and into the Stanley Cup Final. So Calgary is my pick.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Can I just say. I just say, I just want to say this. I was at a preseason game a couple of nights ago, watching the Flames I think it was against the Kraken. And that I think was the first night we got to see Andrew Mangiapane, Nazem Kadri, and Dillon Dube on that right hand side.

They were annoying [INAUDIBLE] stupid. And like they didn't even produce all that much. I think Mangiapane was the only guy who got an assist in that game I watched. But every time they were on the ice, they were quick, they were forechecking. They created turnovers in the offensive zone.

And like the whole time I'm just like, I'm annoyed just watching them. If I was on the other team going up against these guys, I'd be like, oh, my god, I can't stand all three of these players. They're very similar players. I hope I mean, for the Flames sake they should keep that line as it is, but we know Darryl Sutter is still kind of tinkering around with a few things.

But I think if they want to see success, they should consider keeping that line as a thing. I know they still need to figure out Huberdeau, Lindholm, and Toffoli. But that second line I think they have something.

OMAR: The physicality on that line to be able to like-- they're going to create so many turnovers just from pure hits. And then they have the skill to finish on odd man rush that they'll be able to-- like I'm going to be paying a lot of attention to Calgary this year because I love the idea of that second line. And I hope they stay together for the entire year.

SAM CHANG: And if Kadri can put up points anywhere close to what he did last year, like-- and they're in there in probably the worst division in the league. Like, they should rack up a lot of points.

OMAR: It should be good, man.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: The only team they should really think about in that division is Edmonton.

OMAR: Ooh, wow, really disrespecting the Kings there, my man.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: I'm not saying the Kings aren't going to be good. I think the Kings could still be-- I think the Kings are still a playoff team. That's just--

OMAR: Who's the-- who's the goalie?

SAM CHANG: Kings are in a different.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: No Kings are the same division. It's still Jonathan Quick and Cal Peterson.

OMAR: Oh god, how old is Jonathan Quick now?

AVERY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: 74.

SAM CHANG: Not as old as Mike Smith was last year.

OMAR: Oh.

