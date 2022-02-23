Determined Two-Year-Old Snowboarder Keeps Practicing After Several Falls

An adorable two-year-old girl didn’t let multiple falls on the slopes stop her from practicing snowboarding tricks in a ski resort in Enshi City in China’s Hubei Province.

Yan Li posted videos on her Xiaohongshu account that show her daughter, An An, sliding downhill in a ski resort on December 29, 2021. The determined toddler falls several times but, smiling and looking unfazed, she picks herself up and continues snowboarding.

“Be careful, ski on your right side,” An An’s father can be heard saying to his daughter in the video, as she passes skiers on her left.

Li told Storyful that An An started snowboarding in January 2021, when she was just 20-months old, and that she practices once every month or two.

A clip of An An was featured in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Games. Li told Storyful that An An felt a bit shy and ran away while she was watching herself on TV. Credit: Yan Li via Storyful