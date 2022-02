A determined squirrel plowed through several inches of snow outside a home in Billings, Montana, on February 21.

This footage, filmed on a home security camera by Billings resident Justin Hosa, shows the squirrel sallying through the blanket of snow to find refuge in a tree.

The National Weather Service said more than 8 inches of snow fell in Billings on February 21. Credit: Justin Ryan Hosa via Storyful