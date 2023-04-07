Determined French Bulldog Bounds Through Utah Snow

This French bulldog did its best to bound through thick snow in Mantua, Utah, on Wednesday, April 5.

Video filmed by local resident Kylee Ingram shows her two-year-old dog, Gus, slowly make his way through deep snow in the backyard of Ingram’s home.

According to the National Weather Service, Salt Lake City, located 60 miles from Mantua, has already seen the most snowfall in April since 1984. Credit: Kylee Ingram via Storyful

Video Transcript

[JOYFUL MUSIC]