Determined Dogs Won't Let Massive Snow Fall Ruin Their Day
Snow-swimming should be a new Olympic sport! How awesome is that? Credit to "@howitcametobe / @misssarahalyssa".
Snow-swimming should be a new Olympic sport! How awesome is that? Credit to "@howitcametobe / @misssarahalyssa".
The Saints want Michael Thomas to rest his injured ankle for the playoffs.
The Toronto Raptors have waived Canadian guard/forward Oshae Brissett, forward/centre Henry Ellenson and forward Alize Johnson.
Thomas Bryant touched and shoved an NBA official while trying to fight Blake Griffin.
The boxer known as "GGG" moved to an unfathomable 41-1-1 after the victory.
Jerry Rice believes the stats don't lie, and that he's the best receiver in NFL history.
The Titans running back will need to average 156 yards per game in his final three contests, but that's not as far fetched as you may think. A few other milestones to keep your eye on: Travis Kelce is in position to become the first tight end to lead the league in receiving yards, while the Pittsburgh Steelers are chasing down a defensive feat that hasn't been done since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970.
Complete positional rankings to prepare you for your semifinal matchup.
Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry is hoping his squad can become one of the best defensive teams in the league as they aim to integrate new faces to a complicated system.
LIVERPOOL, England — Mikel Arteta’s woes deepened when Arsenal was beaten by Everton 2-1 to go seven games without a win in the English Premier League as he marked a year in charge of the London club on Saturday.While Arsenal dropped to 15th, Everton — which Arteta played for like Arsenal — is up to second after a third win in eight days.Everton scored from only one shot on target as Rob Holding’s own goal opener was followed — after Nicolas Pepe’s equalizing penalty — by Yerry Mina’s header on the stroke of halftime.Arsenal was not helped by the absence of top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with a tight calf but the visitors conceded possession from the off and lacked any intensity or desire to break up their opponents’ play.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
Even after the extended break off the court, Gonzaga looks like the strongest college basketball team in the country.
LEVERKUSEN, Germany — A last-minute goal by Robert Lewandowski took Bayern Munich back to the top of the Bundesliga after beating Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 on Saturday.Two days after being crowned as FIFA's best male player, Lewandowski made the difference against Leverkusen with one goal to level the score and the winner in the final seconds of added time.Neither goal was highlight-reel material — opposition blunders played essential roles — but it was enough to overhaul Leverkusen, which had gone unbeaten as it emerged as the surprise league leader.The win was testament to Bayern's ability to play its way out of trouble. It was the seventh Bundesliga game in a row in which the German champion has come back to earn points after conceding the opening goal. Bayern went two points clear of Leverkusen and Leipzig at the top.Leverkusen took the lead with a moment of genius, and gave it away with a moment of confusion.Patrik Schick opened the scoring in style, floating at the edge of the box at a corner and then meeting Nadiem Amiri's cross with an unstoppable volley into the top corner.Leverkusen gave Bayern a helping hand just before halftime when goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky collided with defender Jonathan Tah and they both watched Thomas Müller's cross float over the heads for the unmarked Lewandowski to head into an empty net.Bayern dominated the second half, but couldn't finish chances, with Hradecky tipping a Serge Gnabry shot just wide and 17-year-old substitute Jamal Musiala cracking a shot against the post. Lewandowski changed all that in added time when Leverkusen defender Tah lost the ball with a poor first touch, leaving space for Lewandowski to hit a shot which deflected off Edmond Tapsoba and over the diving Hradecky.SENT OFF FOR SPITTINGBorussia Mönchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram was sent off for spitting in the face of an opponent and his side went on to lose to Hoffenheim 2-1.Thuram spat in Hoffenheim defender Stefan Posch’s face in the 77th minute after a disagreement between them. Referee Frank Willenborg received a signal to consult video and showed the French player the red card. The score was 1-1.“It's a shame for the team and a shame for him,” Gladbach teammate Valentino Lazaro said. “It doesn't fit with his character at all.”Midfielder Christoph Kramer showed less understanding for Thuram, the son of World Cup-winning defender Lilian Thuram.“His fuses blew. That should of course never happen to him. You can't excuse it,” Kramer said.Gladbach coach Marco Rose apologized “on behalf of the whole club” and added, “It simply doesn't belong on a football pitch. It goes way beyond the limits.”Posch was booked for his part in the altercation and subsequently substituted for Kevin Akpoguma, who set up on-loan Tottenham left-back Ryan Sessegnon for Hoffenheim’s winner from close range in the 86th.Lars Stindl’s penalty gave Gladbach a 34th-minute lead, but Andrej Kramaric equalized in the 75th and Sessegnon’s late winner stretched Gladbach’s winless run to six games across all competitions.SCHALKE MISERY CONTINUESEven a change of coach did little to help Schalke snap its long run without a win. Fabian Klos scored early in the second half for relegation rival Arminia Bielefeld to beat interim coach Huub Stevens’ team 1-0.Stevens replaced the fired Manuel Baum on Friday for the game against Bielefeld and cup game against Ulm on Tuesday before Schalke finds a permanent replacement for the new year. Its winless run in the Bundesliga is at 29 games and closing in on Tasmania Berlin's league record of 31 straight games without a victory from the 1965-66 season.Also, Cologne and Leipzig finished 0-0. Eren Dinkci scored in the last minute for Werder Bremen to win at Mainz 1-0, and Eintracht Frankfurt won at Augsburg 2-0.___Fahey reported from Berlin.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJames Ellingworth And CiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press
Two New Orleans stars take center stage as we examine Week 15 injury news. Scott Pianowski has your mandatory look around.
The early part of Saturday’s college football action was very eventful for one bettor at BetMGM.
The pick was Joseph's sixth of the season. And it may be the best catch you see all weekend.
Charlie Woods already looks like at the PNC Championship.
The Formula One Canadian Grand Prix is known for its glitz and glamour, but months after the Montreal event was cancelled due to COVID-19, many frustrated ticket holders say they are still waiting for refunds, with no timeline in sight. "It makes me worry that I won't see this money again," said Eileen Sheridan, who bought tickets totalling nearly $1,800. In April, with the pandemic setting in, the Canadian race, scheduled for June 12 to 14, was postponed. At the time, organizers hoped to reschedule the event, but it was officially cancelled at the end of July. Sheridan, who lives in Guelph, Ont., bought the tickets directly from Octane Racing Group, the official race organizer and promoter. She was told that due to the volume of requests, refunds would take up to 60 days. But when October rolled around and she still hadn't received any money back, she contacted customer service. They apologized for the delay but could not give her an exact date when her refund would be completed. Sheridan contacted them again at the beginning of December and got the same answer. "It's a significant amount of money for us," Sheridan said. "It's been a tough year for everybody, and it would definitely go a long way with us. "It would just be nice to have that money back in my pocket." Long delays CBC has spoken to several ticket holders based in British Columbia, Ontario and the United States. None of them have received refunds. Some, like Jay Howard of Toronto, bought their race tickets from authorized F1 ticket resellers, rather than the promoter. Howard bought four tickets from montrealgrandprix.com last Christmas. He thought it would be a great way to celebrate his son's upcoming high school graduation and 18th birthday. Once the race was cancelled, Howard was promised a full refund of his nearly $1,900. When the delay stretched well beyond the predicted 30 to 60 days, Howard repeatedly checked back with the reseller to find out what was going on. Fed up, he decided to contact CBC Montreal last week after the reseller told him it had still not received any money back from the promoter, five months after the event was cancelled. "I feel like I've been taken advantage of," Howard said. The owner of montrealgrandprix.com, Angelo D'Ambra, said he feels terrible for his clients and understands they are angry and disappointed. With Christmas around the corner, many people were counting on getting their money back. "We don't have it," said D'Ambra, who has received demand letters. "I swear to you, I've literally broken down with clients having to make that call, telling them, 'It's your money. I know it's your money. You deserve to get your money back, we just don't have it right now.'" He said his company buys tickets from Octane Racing Group but is independent from them. "We haven't gotten refunded for the tickets from Octane," he said. D'Ambra is asking his clients to trust that the refunds will eventually come through. Soured on F1 The whole experience has left a bad taste in Taimi Williamson's mouth. "Enough is enough. It's time to start giving people back their money," said Williamson, who bought her tickets from another F1 authorized reseller. When she was told the reseller couldn't reimburse her because the promoter hadn't provided refunds yet, she contacted Octane Racing Group directly. She was told it had no record of her purchase. Although the reseller buys tickets from them, it doesn't share client information. Williamson has now forwarded all of her ticket information to Octane. "Obviously, I would love an $800 credit on my credit card heading into Christmas because it's been a pretty steep month," said Williamson, who lives in London, Ont. She thinks fans are being treated poorly and isn't sure she'd ever buy tickets for an F1 race again. "I think it's terrible from a customer service perspective," she said. Consumer recourse Jeff Orenstein, a lawyer with the Consumer Law Group, said it doesn't matter if the tickets were bought directly from the promoter or a middleman. In situations where an event is cancelled and no new date is selected, consumers who live in Quebec or who dealt with a Quebec-based company are entitled to refunds under the Quebec Consumer Protection Act. He recommends consumers complain to both the Better Business Bureau in Quebec and the Office of Consumer Protection. "There is power in numbers," Orenstein said. He also suggests people check with their credit card company and ask for a chargeback for the purchase. If that doesn't work, he said, people can go the legal route, but it can be costly. It might also be complicated if the reseller sold the ticket at a markup. If people do decide to go to court to recoup their money, he recommends naming as many people in the chain of distribution as possible. "So there's going to be a little bit of a blame game being played perhaps between the defendants," Orenstein said. "But again, from the consumer's side, they don't really care who pays them back, they just want their money back." François Dumontier, president of the Canadian Grand Prix and the head of Octane Racing Group, declined CBC Montreal's request for comment.
SOUTHAMPTON, England — Manchester City returned to winning ways by defeating in-form Southampton 1-0 in the English Premier League on Saturday.Raheem Sterling turned home a Kevin De Bruyne cross early, and they held on after consecutive league draws.Southampton went into the game third in the standings after one defeat in its previous 11 games.Manager Pep Guardiola’s City looked resolute at the back throughout, although they have yet to hit their stride and amassed just 19 goals from their first 13 league games.Southampton started brightly, confidently chasing down goalkeeper Ederson and forcing some rushed kicks into touch.When the chance came, however, City was clinical as Sterling turned in a well-struck low De Bruyne cross in the 16th minute.Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said before the game he would be open to making Theo Walcott’s season-long loan from Everton permanent and he looked to repay his manager’s faith in him, causing problems for City down the right-hand side all afternoon.But Southampton's task was made more difficult after Danny Ings, who has seven goals this season, was forced off just before the break.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
Just when it looked like Lionel Messi missed his chance to equal Pelé as the player with the most goals for any one club, the Barcelona legend notched No. 643 in fitting fashion.
It sure seems like in the NFL it's all about the quarterbacks. Not only do they tend to drive success on the field, but they also can be the major reasons for failure.Just ask the jokes that are the Jets and Jaguars, whose tepid race for the No. 1 overall draft pick is about as engrossing as the work of Blake Bortles and Sam Darnold in recent years.Still, as we eventually move through the doldrums of winter toward rebirth in the spring — the draft is set for late April in Cleveland — what's left of the fan bases in the Big Apple and the First Coast will believe every word they hear about Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields.Of course, those standout college quarterbacks will have the final say on whether they wind up in either place, because both have college eligibility remaining. Might the daunting prospect of heading to such dire situations in the pros make Clemson look exceptionally enticing for another year for Lawrence? Ditto Ohio State for Fields?It has happened before, sort of. Although there were other factors, Peyton Manning remained at Tennessee for his senior season in 1997, eschewing a chance to join — you guessed it — the J-E-T-S, who had gone 1-15 and owned the top overall selection.More likely, particularly because of the money involved, but also because they aren't likely to shy away from challenges, Lawrence and Fields (or Fields and Lawrence) will go 1-2 in the draft. These are desperate times for the Jets and Jags, who recognize that two teams in their divisions are on impressive upward spikes: Buffalo and Miami in the AFC East, Tennessee and Indianapolis in the AFC South.Both the Jets and Jaguars have missed on QBs far too often recently — Mark Sanchez, Geno Smith and Darnold in New York; Bortles and Nick Foles in Jacksonville — but have little choice but to try once more.The general belief is that Lawrence, who has won a national title and pretty much has handled the spotlight and pressure at Clemson with aplomb, is the top prospect.In his most recent rankings, ESPN's Mel Kiper says so.“He makes it look easy,” Kiper writes. “Lawrence has everything NFL teams want in a starting quarterback, from size to arm talent to the ability to process reads and make the right throw.”Adds his colleague Todd McShay:“Lawrence is the best quarterback prospect I’ve seen come out of college since Andrew Luck was drafted by the Colts in 2012. Lawrence’s intangibles are high end, and I love his huge arm and the mobility he brings at his size. He’ll need a little refining with his pocket presence, and his footwork is still progressing, but this kid is the real deal.”Yes, that is swooning occurring at the training facilities of the Jets and Jaguars.Fields, though, isn't a bad consolation prize, according to most draft analysts."More than a dual-threat quarterback, he is comfortable picking apart defences with precision or dialing up deep passes," notes Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA Today. “Fields is an outstanding starting point for an organization seemingly facing an imminent reset.”Jacksonville has little to no baggage when it comes to adding a quarterback. Foles is gone to Chicago, Gardner Minshew has the look of a career backup, though with a good upside, and recent starter Mike Glennon is a journeyman.Things are not so simple in New York/New Jersey. Darnold was the third overall draft pick in 2018, then Adam Gase was hired to nurture him to stardom. Instead, Darnold has proven only one thing: He is injury prone. And Gase appears on the way to an 0-16 season and then out the Florham Park door.There is little market for an unproven and often banged up Darnold, and he might be too young at 23 to give up on completely. But would that create an uncomfortable situation in the quarterback room with Lawrence or Fields on board?Beyond those two bottom-enders, no other teams in the quarterback market are likely to be picking very high. But Detroit, Chicago, Atlanta, San Francisco and New England could be in the mix. Later on, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis and even Tampa Bay and New Orleans might address the QB question.As for the other exceptional prospects for the 2021 grab bag, consider these guys:Offensive linemen Penei Sewell of Oregon, Rashawn Slater of Northwestern, and Wyatt Davis of Ohio State; tight end/wideout Kyle Pitts of Florida; defensive backs Caleb Farley of Virginia Tech and Patrick Surtain II, whose father was an outstanding pro; and linebackers Micah Parsons of Penn State and Joseph Ossai of Texas, all underclassmen.The upcoming draft will be tricky because of the number of collegians who opted out because of the COVID-19 pandemic, plus the many players whose teams didn't get on the field too much. Regardless, barring a major injury — or wanting to avoid the Jets and Jaguars — look for Lawrence and Fields atop the April draft. Or Fields and Lawrence.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLBarry Wilner, The Associated Press
Michelle Magdziuk from Ball Blast joins Fantasy Football Live's Matt Harmon to break down the state of the Pittsburgh Steelers for fantasy purposes.