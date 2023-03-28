New details after man is arrested after shooting officer

CBC

RNC officer Noelle Laite has been sentenced to four months in jail followed by a year of probation for assaulting her former intimate partner and causing bodily harm. Judge Wayne Gorman delivered the verdict in provincial court in Corner Brook, reading out the key points from a lengthy sentencing decision. "In this case, the gravity of the offences committed by Ms. Laite are obvious," said Gorman. Laite wore a coat with the hood up and hunched forward as she entered the courtroom, where she sat