New details about Albuquerque officer involved shooting with 16-year-old suspect

Fred VanVleet scored 33 points and Pascal Siakam had 18 and 12 as the Raptors crushed the Spurs on Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to three.
Sources tell Yahoo Sports that Brown's potential availability to other teams has been the center of discussion between the NFL, Bucs and players union.
Damian Lillard is going to miss his ninth game with his abdominal injury on Wednesday night.
New provincial pandemic restrictions in Ontario regarding crowd sizes means the showcase will be played without spectators, while the status of two superstars remains in doubt following recent positive COVID-19 tests.
A Jaguars upset of the Colts could set up a long-shot, yet fascinating scenario with some tough decisions in the NFL's season finale.
Rachel Nichols is reportedly free to pursue other opportunities immediately.
Raptors rookie Justin Champagnie breaks down his career night versus the Spurs on Tuesday, where the undrafted former Pitt star put up 14 points — making five of his six shots, four of five three-pointers, and added three rebounds and a block for good measure. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
A medical exemption is the only way any players, staff or spectators could attend or participate without the COVID-19 vaccine.
Could a Groundhog Day announcement mean we could be seeing the Washington Groundhogs in 2022?
Dave Tippett is right: Mikko Koskinen has been a major problem. But the goaltender is just one of many for the floundering Oilers.
Scottie Barnes has had success as a starter, but would a sixth man role be better for the Raptors overall?
The company that owns the Flames says an agreement with the city on the construction of a new arena to replace the Scotiabank Saddledome has been terminated.
After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Everything you need to know about the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
It's never too early to start dreaming of next fantasy football season. With 2022 in mind, our analysts make three bold predictions about rookies making a jump in their second season.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts sent a letter to the NFL and Washington Football Team demanding accountability for the incident in which fans nearly fell on top of him when a guard rail in the stands collapsed at FedEx Field. Plus, goaltenders drop gloves on the ice in a rare goalie fight and other crazy videos from the sports world.
The 48-year-old hasn’t played in the NFL since 2010.
Brown and his team announced last week that a cryptocurrency capitalizing on the right-wing euphemism would sponsor him in 2022. That sponsorship won't be happening.
Ariel Epstein breaks down her top plays and who to fade for the NBA DFS slate on Wednesday, Jan. 5
There are plenty of reasons to stay put. But seven years is seven years and Jim Harbaugh has never been one to stay anywhere too long, whether the choice is his or someone else's.