Destructive Tornado Touches Down in Covington, Georgia

A confirmed tornado wreaked havoc in the city of Covington, Georgia, flipping cars and and causing minor injuries as it touched down on the evening of Friday, December 31.

The National Weather Service ruled that the tornado touched down at the intersection of Near Salem and Brown Bridge road.

An image, uploaded by Newton County Government, shows flipped cars in the parking lot of a Chick-fil-A restaurant.

This footage, filmed by Vida Austin, shows the tornado looming over the city of Covington. Credit: Vida Austin via Storyful