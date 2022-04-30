Destructive Tornado Touches Down in Andover, Kansas

A tornado left homes and a YMCA building damaged in Andover, Kansas, on April 29.

“The Andover YMCA branch suffered significant damage as a result of the storm that hit the Andover area this evening. We are thankful that all of the staff and members that took shelter at the branch at the time of the storm, were not injured,” Greater Wichita YMCA said in a Facebook post.

The National Weather Service urged residents of Andover and areas to the city’s northeast to seek shelter.

Video posted to Facebook by Josie Bahr shows the tornado’s funnel cloud in Andover. Credit: Josie Bahr via Storyful